Aristocrat Constance Marten and boyfriend 'killed baby daughter to stop her being taken into care'

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are on trial at the Old Bailey (Handout)

An aristocrat and her boyfriend killed their newborn baby girl after taking the "selfish" and "arrogant" decision to go on the run from authorities in the middle of a freezing winter, the Old Bailey has heard.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 48, sparked a national manhunt when they went missing last December, in an alleged bid to avoid their baby being taken into care.

It is said they caused the death of their daughter – referred to as Baby A - while hiding from authorities and camping in the winter cold, without sufficient clothing, warmth, and "scarcely any food".

Tom Little KC, prosecuting, said the case made national news headlines during the manhunt between December 2022 and February 2023.

The couple dumped the baby’s body in a shopping bag, abandoned in a disused shed under a pile of rubbish.

He told jurors the trial revolves around the "entirely avoidable death of a young baby - a young baby girl who would still be alive if it was not for the reckless, utterly selfish, callous, cruel, arrogant and ultimately grossly negligent conduct of these two defendants, who were the parents of that young baby girl.

"They put their relationship and their view of life before the life of a little baby girl," he said.

The baby’s body was found in the Hollingbury area of Brighton at the end of a lengthy manhunt for the missing couple. “Rather than act in the obvious best interests of a vulnerable baby and one that they should have cared for and looked after, they decided instead that they knew best”, said the prosecutor.

A court artist sketch of Constance Marten (left) and Mark Gordon (right), seated with a dock officer, in the dock at the Old Bailey at an earlier hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Archive)

"They decided that they knew better than anyone else.

"No matter who they were. They decided to ignore the advice that they had previously been given. They decided that in the middle of a cold winter and in cruel and obviously dangerous weather conditions that they would deprive the baby of what it needed – warmth, shelter and food and ultimately safety.

“They essentially went off-grid and lived in a tent with hardly any clothes, no means of keeping and remaining warm and dry and with scarcely any food.”

The court heard Marten, part of a wealthy aristocratic family from Dorset with members who have served the Royal Family, and Gordon have been in a relationship since around 2016, and when they went missing they had no fixed home.

Mr Little said Marten fell pregnant in early 2022, and the couple "knew the child would be taken into care".

So they concealed the existence of the pregnancy from their family, friends, and authorities such as midwives and healthcare professionals, it is said.

"Their selfish desire to keep their baby girl led inexorably to the death of that very baby," said Mr Little.

"They went and remained on the run. Giving birth to the baby on the run. Not seeking any medical assistance before, during or after birth. Not registering the birth but moving from location to location.

"When the hunt by the authorities to find them, which became national front page news almost exactly a year ago, intensified, so their desperate selfishness increased and so did the risks and the dangers to the baby.

"They started camping in freezing and obviously dangerous conditions on the South Downs with insufficient clothing, equipment and food and never once seeking any medical attention or assistance.

"It was this grossly negligent and obviously dangerous conduct that caused the death of their baby daughter and which leads to them appearing before you, on trial at the Old Bailey.

"That baby never stood a chance.

"After the baby had died the defendants did not hand themselves in but instead remained off-grid and trying to hide, leaving the body of their dead baby in a shopping bag covered in rubbish, as if she was refuse, and left in a disused unlocked shed."

Jurors heard the exact date of the baby’s birth unclear and is "known only to the defendants in the dock".

Both defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Gordon is sitting in the dock, and jurors have been told Marten is not going to be present for Thursday's court proceedings, but is aware of the details in the prosecuting opening.

The trial continues.