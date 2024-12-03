Arizona Cardinals linebacker inspiring literacy among Valley youth one page at a time
Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Jesse Luketa is inspiring kids on and off the field, raising awareness about the importance of literacy.
Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Jesse Luketa is inspiring kids on and off the field, raising awareness about the importance of literacy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, a positive sign for the oft-injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.
Brady said he had "goosebumps" from calling his first NFL game on Thanksgiving Day
Bears receiver DJ Moore shared his thoughts on Matt Eberflus' firing on Monday.
The San Francisco 49ers released a statement on the passing of Trent Williams’ son.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett proved how opposing players can still be classy in the heat of battle. As their teams faced off in Atlanta on Sunday, Jarrett got a quarterback hit on Herbert after he attempted…
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have a new blindside protector when he faces the Chargers on Sunday night.
Matthew Stafford suffers a lateral ankle sprain in the Rams' victory over the Saints and the Rams add depth at cornerback with signing of former No. 1 pick.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury that coach Kyle Shanahan described as “potentially” season-ending in the 49ers’ 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's third quarter touchdown was his second passing touchdown - and first receiving touchdown - of the game.
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. Our projection of how the top 10 will look ahead of championship weekend.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were driving for another score, a touchdown that could have sent the struggling squad to a big lead and perhaps a much-needed victory.
The results from Week 14 in college football causes some major changes to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-134 with Texas rising and Ohio State falling.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.
Canada's 2025 world juniors squad announced the 32 players attending its training camp in Ottawa. Tony Ferrari looks at some roster battles, who will likely make it and the snubs.
The 2024 NFL regular season is approaching its final quarter and that means wins become that bit more important.
Allen announced his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld on Friday, Nov. 29
The Washington Commanders released 2023 first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes on Saturday, cutting ties with another high draft pick from the previous regime.
It may not look like it at first glance, but these starts should get the job done in a bye-filled Week 14. Play them with confidence, while fading the necessary players to avoid.
After Week 14, we’ll have a few more weeks of NFL action to decide who’s facing whom in the postseason, as the road to Super Bowl 59 will truly begin. But for now, if you’re wondering what the playoff picture looks like, you’ve come to the right place. A few teams have al
The fourth jury member also describes the "emotional overload" of being voted out