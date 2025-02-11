Arizona’s energy landscape may be changing.

SWNS

Judith Leary-Joyce, 75, has become a social media sensation with her eco-friendly renovation tips, including a viral video of her unloading a dishwasher at waist height—now viewed nearly six million times. Together with her husband, John, 82, Judith has transformed their Victorian home in St Albans, Hertfordshire, into a model of energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption by 75%. As a long-time environmental activist, Judith has shared her retrofit journey, which includes solar panels, sustainable insulation, and an air-source heat pump, all of which have boosted their home's value by £90,000. Judith's Instagram and YouTube channels, where she educates others on eco-renovations, have garnered tens of thousands of followers. Her book Beginner’s Guide to Eco Renovation helps others replicate her success. With her focus on sustainability, Judith is determined to create a legacy for future generations.