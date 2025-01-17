Arizona House panel plans to reduce school gun violence by allowing more guns on campus
On the supply list for school staff and teachers next year may be a gun if new legislation is signed into law in Arizona.
The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.
During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.
It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el
The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.
The president-elect’s request of potential government employees was slammed.
OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.
A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a
Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.
The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”
Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.
President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …
Anger fizzed over the corporation's tribute to the president-elect.
President-elect Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of 60% against all Chinese goods, igniting fears of retaliatory tariffs from China.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyChicago Agency Pitches $1.5 Billion Plan to Fix Transit WoesChurches, Cinemas — and Moon Artifacts — Top List of Endangered MonumentsAs E-Bikes Boom in NYC, Some Call for More RegulationsNYPD Reforms Car Chase Policy Amid Rising Crashes, InjuriesCanada has drawn up an initial list of C$150 billion ($105 billion) of US-manufactured items that it would hit with tariffs if President-elect Donald Trump d
Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) told his colleagues Donald Trump ordered Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from his powerful role in an act of personal revenge, sources told the Daily Beast Wednesday. Mike Turner, whose committee oversees the CIA and the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. His departure was first reported
The consumer carbon tax's days appear numbered as the two perceived front-runners to become Liberal leader distanced themselves from the party's signature environmental policy on Thursday.A source close to former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's campaign said she would drop the consumer carbon tax if elected leader. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told CBC News the former deputy prime minister will "make difficult decisions to meet our emissions targets and make sure bi
From lowering the costs of groceries to ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours," the president-elect is backpedaling on the things he said he would do.
Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait has been dubbed the “supervillain pic of the year,” and the MAGAverse is loving that it nods to his infamous mugshot. With just days until he is sworn in, Trump and his team are putting the final touches on preparations for his second stint in office. As part of that effort, the 78-year-old has been on modeling duty, echoing his infamous 2023 mugshot from Fulton County jail in Georgia. This, of course, is where he surrendered himself after being indicte
Christmas may be over, but President-elect Donald Trump still has quite a few names on his naughty list. In a Truth Social post published Wednesday night, the incoming 47th president of the United States named a handful of former White House staffers as “people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and asked the public to not recommend job candidates that had previously worked with any of them. “As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United State
President-elect Donald Trump isn’t convinced Florida socialite Bettina Anderson is a good fit for Donald Trump Jr. following his split from MAGA “mamacita” Kimberly Guilfoyle. Sources told Mediaite that the president-elect and his advisers worry Anderson’s partying ways could hurt Don Jr. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a Trump family friend told Mediaite on Monday.