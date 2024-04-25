Arizona House votes to repeal state's 1864 abortion ban statute
The Arizona House has voted to repeal the state's abortion ban statute. Three Republicans joined with all House Democrats in voting yes Wednesday afternoon.
In the summer of 2019, only hours after an Iranian rocket accidentally exploded at one of Iran's own launch sites, senior U.S. officials met with then-president Donald Trump and shared a sharply detailed, highly classified image of the blast's catastrophic aftermath. Worried that the image becoming public could hurt national security efforts, intelligence officials urged Trump to hold off until more knowledgeable experts were able to weigh in, the sources said.
Stephanie Grisham, who served as chief of staff and press secretary to Melania, offered a window into her former boss's thinking as Donald's alleged affairs take center stage in the Manhattan trial
Elizabeth Williams said the former president often appeared to have his eyes shut, but his demeanor changed during one particular episode.
The audience laughed out loud as Biden mocked Trump's most recent venture.
Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via ReutersThe Kremlin is reportedly scrambling to find a successor to Ramzan Kadyrov following reports that the Chechen leader has been diagnosed with necrotizing pancreatitis, a terminal illness, according to Russian media reports.Kadyrov, also known as “Putin's attack dog” or “Putin’s soldier” for his loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has visited Moscow Central Clinical Hospital regularly through the years to undergo procedures. He was allegedly diag
OTTAWA — As the Liberals try to reverse their political fortunes with the latest federal budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ratcheted up attacks against his Conservative opponent on Wednesday, tying him to a far-right American figure. Polls suggest the Liberal budget released last week has yet to resonate — but Trudeau suggested it's still more of a plan than what Poilievre has on offer, other than trying to exploit public anxieties. During a stop to promote the budget in Oakville, Ont., Trud
"The level of self-awareness here is in the deep negatives," one commenter wrote.
The former president's behavior just doesn't fly out in the real world.
US Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, has died, Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency is "very, very good" at getting the money it's owed, and Saskatchewan's premier should take note of that. Scott Moe has pledged the province will not send Ottawa the money it collects from the federal carbon price on natural gas. That move breaks the law, and Trudeau says the CRA has ways of making sure it can collect. On Tuesday, the prime minister said his government will keep sending carbon rebate cheques to people in Saska
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Europe on Tuesday that Russia has already drafted legislation to retaliate if nearly $300 billion of Russian assets were seized by the West and used to help Ukraine. After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia's central bank and finance ministry, blocking around $300 billion of sovereign Russian assets in the West. The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday including a bill with a provision that would allow the confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, though the lion's share of the assets are in Europe.
Jim Trusty, an ex-attorney for former President Trump, said it was a bad moment for Trump’s current attorney Todd Blanche when Judge Juan Merchan gave him a “tongue-lashing” Tuesday. “I have to say, if you’re an attorney … no matter what side of the aisle you’re on … the c-word is a terrible word to…
Former President Donald Trump is a famed exaggerator about the size of his crowds. For years, he has lied about how many supporters attended his presidential inauguration and numerous campaign rallies.
Journalists have uncovered little to support the sometime Trump Tower employee’s explosive claim – but now it’s at the centre of the former president’s hush money trial
Trump's fundraising pleas center around his ongoing hush-money trial.
"Sounds like a perfect authoritarian election plan to me," fascism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat commented.
For some reason, the area outside and around Trump’s ongoing criminal trial/pity party in Manhattan has been largely MAGA-free. SAD!
Trump's legal team might not be thrilled with the Fox News host's analysis.
"She is demonstratively heterosexual," Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT said of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the United States should be in foreign wars. The bill passed the Senate on an overwhelming 79-18 vote late Tuesday after the House had approved the package Saturday. Biden, who worked with congressional leaders to win support, said in a statement immediately after passage that he will sign it W