Arizona just reinstated an 1864 abortion ban, and some GOP politicians are backing away
Republicans including Kari Lake and David Schweikert are changing their minds on abortion laws after previously supporting Roe v. Wade's reversal.
Republicans including Kari Lake and David Schweikert are changing their minds on abortion laws after previously supporting Roe v. Wade's reversal.
A rumor about Prince William circulated on Facebook in the weeks after Kate, Princess of Wales, announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Karoline Leavitt had a "damn-en-ing" moment on live TV.
Jonathan Stone, a former New Hampshire police officer, has been a part of Trump’s campaign since 2016, when he gave Trump an inscribed AR-15 assault rifle.
"I thought I was coming down with some bizarre disease... I felt absolutely ashamed," one woman said.
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff
Gemma Atkinson looked incredible on Tuesday as she rocked a dazzling array of bikinis whilst holidaying in Spain with Gorka and their two children. See glam photos...
The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.
One of two people who filed paperwork to run against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's 2020 Georgia election interference case has been disqualified but says she plans to appeal that decision. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a final decision Tuesday saying that Tiffani Johnson is not qualified to run for the seat held by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. The decision by Raffensperger, a Republican, follows an administrative law judge's finding last week that Johnson was unqualified after she failed to appear at a hearing on a challenge to her eligibility.
The Prince of Wales spoke for the first time since Princess Kate announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer
Emily Ratajkowski has just jumped on the 'no pants' trend and her take on the aesthetic is seriously stylish and sultry. See photos
Police said a neighbor asked them to perform a wellness check at the residence after seeing packages piling up outside.
Zendaya has been revealed as the latest cover star of American Vogue & British Vogue simultaneously, posing in an array of fits including a wedding-esque dress.
Hailey Bieber posted in blue mini shorts and a motorcycle jacket and we're predicting it's going to be 2024's next biggest trend- read more
The far-right conspiracy theorist offered a hot take that even her critics had to agree with.
Reuters/Abir Sultan/PoolThe Biden administration believes that an Iranian attack on Israel is imminent, according to a Bloomberg report released Wednesday.The dramatic escalation would come days after a strike on an Iranian mission in Damascus killed a top Iranian commander and other IRGC officials. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to retaliate.The Israeli military has been on “heightened” alert for possible attacks from Iran in the aftermath of the assassination, although it has
A fascinating story of a farmer named Ben and a horse named Felicia was shared on Facebook in early 2024.
The late-night host mocks conservative “weaklings” for their over-the-top fealty to the ex-president.
"Not a huge deal, but it threw me for a loop a few days after we moved in."
Andrew Weissmann said the former president’s efforts “really signal” one thing.