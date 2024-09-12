Arizona man copied room key, sexually assaulted woman in hotel: Prosecutors

A man is facing sexual assault and home invasion charges after officials say he went on a work trip in Michigan, copied a hotel room key, assaulted a woman, and then flew back to his home in Arizona.

Prosecutors said the man, 36-year-old Joel Delavara, lives in Yuma, Arizona. He was in Oakland County, Michigan, about 28 miles northwest of Detroit, for a work conference.

Prosecutors filed charges against the man on Aug. 16, according to a news release from the county’s prosecuting attorney.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree home invasion. The court set his bond at $100,000 with a 10% bond that was eventually posted.

Sexual assault investigation: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Man accused of copying hotel room key before assault

According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspect was in Auburn Hills, Michigan on Aug. 14. The victim was a guest at a local hotel where the incident occurred.

“It is alleged that the defendant had a copy made of the victim’s hotel room key, gained access to her room, and sexually assaulted her before abruptly flying back to Arizona,” the prosecutor wrote in the news release. “The victim reported the attack to law enforcement and charges were issued.”

The prosecutor's office did not answer questions about how the hotel room key was copied but Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in the release that the sexual assault has had an “immense” impact on the community.

She said the office’s Special Victims Unit handled the case.

Man faces charges in connection to assault

According to the office, first-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by a number of years or life in prison. First-degree criminal sexual conduct also requires mandatory lifetime electronic monitoring, mandatory AIDS and STD testing, a nd those convicted must submit DNA when they are arrested.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by 15 years in prison and also requires mandatory AIDS and STD testing and DNA sampling.

The last charge Delavara faces, first-degree home invasion, is a felony that could come with 20 years in prison and possibly a fine of up to $5,000.

It was not immediately clear who is representing Delavara but he has a probable cause conference on Sept. 19. He also has a preliminary exam on Sept. 26.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man accused of copying hotel room key then sexually assaulting woman