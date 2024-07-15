Arizona man sheds light on the process to protect presidents
An Arizona man shed light Sunday on the process of protecting presidents during events.
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
The former president explained how his speech this week will be "a lot different" after he survived an assassination attempt.
The 20-year-old kitchen worker and registered Republican has been named by the FBI as the gunman.
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. His employer says he passed a background check for his job.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
Even amidst bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at tha
Ukraine's Zelensky was asked about Biden's name gaffe when he touched down in Ireland on July 13.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday sharply criticized an anonymous “senior Democrat” who was quoted saying the party was “resigned” to another four years under former President Trump. Ocasio-Cortez, in a post on the social platform X, said Democratic members who feel that way should “absolutely retire” from their posts in Congress. “If you’re a…
Bankir and his men have been trying to fight off Russian attacks for over two years. But only now can they finally strike where it hurts: Inside Russia’s territory.
Corey Comperatore, a beloved former fire chief, was identified as the rally attendee who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, with loved ones writing he was shielding his wife and daughter when he was struck by a rifleman’s bullet. The identity of Comperatore, 50, became public Sunday morning after a pair of posts from his wife, Helen Comperatore, and daughter, Allyson Comperatore, detailed their loved one’s chaotic final moments and their heartbreak.Allys
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November, and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
Poland is considering a Ukrainian proposal to intercept Russian rockets that are on course to hit cities in Ukraine or enter Polish territory, says its foreign minister.
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are growing questions about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 yards from the former president’s position at the podium at an outdoor rally.
The assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump could change the minds of those ‘in the middle of the two armies,’ one analyst warns.
Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.
Trump will make a vice presidential pick and give an acceptance speech at the convention.