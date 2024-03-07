Arizona officials focused on security measures ahead of 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four in Glendale

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers, the NHL club announced Tuesday. The 34-year-old, in his third stint with the Oilers, has five goals and five assists in 27 games this season. The Oilers signed Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract worth US $775,000 on Oct. 31. He appeared in 18 games over November and December before being sidelined with a concussion. He has been used sparingly since returning, losing his bottom-six forward minutes to Corey Perry