Police say five Halifax elementary students were taken to hospital after eating cannabis edibles that one of them had brought to the school.Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said officers were called to Springvale Elementary School at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday after staff at the school noticed signs of drug ingestion by several students.MacLeod said police discovered that a student had brought packages of labelled cannabis edibles to the school and shared them with four other students.Mac