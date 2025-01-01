Arizona State fans prep ahead of Peach Bowl
On the eve of the Peach Bowl, ABC15 takes a look at ASU fans who are heading to Atlanta for the game.
On the eve of the Peach Bowl, ABC15 takes a look at ASU fans who are heading to Atlanta for the game.
Congrats to Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves! Not only did his team clinch a playoff spot after the team's overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he grabbed girlfriend Mikaela Worley out of the stands and got down on one knee to propose with a ring he
It's Week 18 of the NFL season, which means just one more weekend remains before postseason action begins.
The Patriots took control of the 2025 NFL draft's No. 1 pick after the Giants beat the Colts in Week 17. Who will go with the first overall pick?
The Minuteman Flames beat 29 other teams to win a prestigious holiday tournament in Toronto, but that wasn't even the most impressive thing they did on the ice.
The two-time rushing champion will not suit up for the Cowboys' finale at home against Washington. Here's what you need to know.
The NFL Network reports that Jon Gruden is drawing interest from NFL teams. His vile emails should prevent him from ever coaching in the NFL again.
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
Alabama football and its fans felt slighted after not making the College Football Playoff as a 9-3 SEC team, despite ugly losses to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt during the season. They were
So, it's come to this: no matter what the Detroit Lions do on Monday night in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, they'll be playing for the NFC North title against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night later this week, per the NFL schedule for Week 18. That…
Several insiders are discussing a potential trade between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres
It's clear the Rangers should not send Matt Rempe back down to the American Hockey League after his suspension.
Eli Manning is at the forefront of the debate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class, but expect more fiery opinions about the selections.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed captain Auston Matthews on the injured reserve list on Tuesday, a move that allowed the team to recall a player ahead of their matinee against the New York Islanders.
The penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season was... unpleasant. Christmas gave way to a new day for the league to monetize and spread 16 games across five days. Typically, that would be exciting news -- especially with a handful of games between…
A late-game fight led to Eagles safety Sydney Brown and Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. all being ejected from Sunday's game between the rivals.
It's by far the hardest week of football to forecast in the NFL when it comes to betting: Week 18, in which the playoff picture is pretty darn clear, but there are still some of scenarios in which those still alive can make it to the postseason. That means some tea
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team nearly crossed a runway as another flight was taking off Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.
The first College Football Playoff quarterfinal features a Fiesta Bowl matchup of Penn State and Boise State. Who will win? Our experts weigh in.
The stars showed up in 2024, and this one in particular stood above the rest.
The Buffalo Sabres are winning again, but they surfaced again in trade speculation. Meanwhile, could the Montreal Canadiens part with Matheson and Evans?