Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice details what went into abortion case decision
ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently followed up with Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Timmer, who authored the dissent in the 4-2 case.
CBS gave further detail Monday on Donald Trump’s decision to bail on a customary pre-election interview with the investigative newsmagazine program 60 Minutes, alleging that the former president pulled out of the sit-down over an apparent dispute about the show’s fact-checking policies.Before airing a separate sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris, the network contradicted the version of events given by Trump’s side.The network not only agreed to interview Trump this past Thursday at Mar-a-
Trump allies are calling for the federal government to punish Deloitte after an employee at the consulting firm apparently shared private messages with JD Vance.
The White House said that Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden spoke Monday night following reports that the Republican governor of Florida had refused calls from the president and Vice President Kamala Harris as officials continue hurricane recovery efforts and prepare for another to make landfall later this week.
Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w
Johnson claimed he didn't want to "parse" Eric Trump's inflammatory language despite George Stephanopoulos reading the remarks verbatim.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe
Curtis Bashaw's vacant stare prompted his New Jersey opponent, Democrat Andy Kim, to go across the stage to help him.
The former Trump attorney slammed the ex-president’s “rhetoric of divisiveness and hate.”
The "Morning Joe" host sounded the alarm big time.
Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has been exiled to New Hampshire after parachuting onto this year’s campaign in August and suggesting to people he was plotting a coup, according to a report in The Guardian.After the abrasive Lewandowski returned to the Trump orbit as an unpaid senior adviser, he told people he had been brought back to “run the campaign,” sources told the newspaper. That was false, those sources said, noting Trump merely asked people to find “something for
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy during Monday’s daily briefing after he raised a question based on a false claim about hurricane relief that has been kicked around by Republicans in recent days.“President Biden is fond of saying, ‘Show me your budget and I will tell you what you value,’” Doocy said. “If he’s got money for people in Lebanon right now, without Congress having to come back [and approve it], what does it say about his va
“It just shows Donald Trump is willing to go so low,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin.
“We’ll be back in session immediately after the election,” the House speaker said of waiting until November for Congress to vote on emergency funding.
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed former President Donald Trump’s recent comment about being a protector of women.
Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’
Moore claims ‘vast majority of the country’ wants Trump out