Arizona teachers by the numbers

ABC News

The University of Mississippi has opened an investigation into one student's conduct at a May 2 counterprotest surrounding a pro-Palestinian demonstration after administrators were made aware of "offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable" actions "that conveyed hostility and racist overtones," according to school officials. In a letter to students on May 3, Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said school officials are working to determine whether further investigations are warranted. "As a public institution, we are committed to supporting the rights of our students, faculty, and employees to express their views in a respectful manner and to assemble peacefully as guaranteed by the First Amendment," said Boyce in the May 3 email, which school officials shared with ABC News.