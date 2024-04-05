Arizona woman claims wild case of mistaken identity put her in federal prison
A 66-year-old Arizona woman says she was wrongfully arrested during a federal raid for crimes she didn’t commit and now has to prove in federal court she’s not somebody else. “I'm a senior citizen that got picked up at gunpoint in her front yard. And taken to prison,” she said. “Nobody believes it.” The woman provided extensive documentation to ABC15 that her name is Penny McCarthy, but said federal agents insist she’s 70-year-old Carole Anne Rozak.