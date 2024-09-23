Arjay's Window Fashions offers the latest in roller shades for your home
((SL Advertiser)) Arjay's Window Fashions can help with your interior window designs. For more information, call (602) 358-7377, or go to ArjaysWF.com
((SL Advertiser)) Arjay's Window Fashions can help with your interior window designs. For more information, call (602) 358-7377, or go to ArjaysWF.com
The former first lady unveiled her latest "collectibles," but critics spotted one key problem.
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
Janet Jackson warned voters of the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-winning singer also repeated false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. “’Well, you know what they supposedly said?'” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s …
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
Donald Trump's niece also highlighted the former president's total inability to recognize himself as one thing.
"As soon as he saw me, he said I was going to embarrass him."
Brian Glenn of Real America’s Voice griped about an issue that united many critics in mockery.
Jeffrey Guan, a promising 20-year-old from Australia who recently made his PGA Tour debut, may lose his sight in one eye after a freak accident at a pro-am. He suffered the injury during a pro-am event Friday at Club Cataline in Batemans Bay, New South Wales. He was struck…
Vice President Kamala Harris tried to block Kimberly Guilfoyle—the former prosecutor turned Fox News host turned MAGA beau to Donald Trump Jr.—from getting a job in the San Francisco district attorney’s office over 20 years ago, even going so far as to falsely pose as a member of the hiring committee, according to allegations in a New York Times report.While Harris says she never suggested Guilfoyle couldn’t have a job, former District Attorney Terence Hallinan, their boss at the time, largely b
Emily Ratajkowski is calling attention to the connections she claims nobody wants to talk about between Sean “Diddy” Combs and the notorious Menendez brothers.“With everything that’s coming out about Diddy and the allegations and also this new Menendez brothers show called Monsters I think we need to have a conversation about male sexual assault,” the model and actress says in a video posted to TikTok Sunday.Ratajkowski notes that the reason Diddy was able to “hide in plain sight for so long” wa
The Panama Canal isn’t as reliable as it once was and Mexico is racing to build a new corridor connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans that would help fill the gap. WSJ explores whether it will lead to faster or cheaper shipping.
"The love I feel for my children is now a weight around my neck."
The man who authorities say sat with a rifle in the trees where Donald Trump was golfing earlier this month in West Palm Beach, Florida, previously wrote a letter stating “this was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump,” according to a new filing by federal prosecutors.
This post has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. Raheem Morris wasn't going to say anything, but by saying just four words, you KNOW what he meant. The Atlanta Falcons head coach was clearly fumin
Steve Kornacki said the “biggest” headline is how registered voters viewed Kamala Harris versus how they saw Joe Biden compared to Donald Trump.
The former president was asked in an interview Sunday if he would run again in four years. Trump would be 82 on Election Day 2028.
“They were planning to name her Melody because they both sang,” one victim’s sister revealed of the couple's unborn baby
On Sunday, the Princess of Wales was seen driving to church in Balmoral with her husband, Prince William. For her first public outing since ending cancer treatment, Kate wore a chequered wool coat, Hicks & Brown hat and Cassandra Goad earrings