Arkansas’ Filmland Film Festival to Honor Colman Domingo at Southern Storytellers Panel

Filmland Film Festival is returning to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts from Aug. 14 through 18, hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society. Colman Domingo with be honored with the inaugural Southern Storytellers award at the festival.

Domingo is receiving the honor in recognition of his performance in A24’s “Sing Sing,” in which he stars as Divine G, a man wrongfully imprisoned who finds purpose by acting in a theater group with other incarcerated men. The actor, who also served as executive producer on the film, will join co-writer and producer Bentley, producer Walton and moderator Nichols in a post-screening conversation.

More from Variety

Variety‘s chief film critic Peter Debruge will host the Southern Storytellers panel, presented by Variety, featuring speakers Domingo (“Sing Sing,” “Rustin”), Jeff Nichols (“The Bikeriders”), Craig Brewer (“Hustle & Flow,” “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist”), Kyle Hausmann-Stokes (“My Dead Friend Zoe”), Michael Schwartz (“The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Los Frikis”), Christy Hall (“Daddio,” “It Ends With Us”), Clint Bentley (“Sing Sing,” “Jockey”) and Monique Walton (“Sing Sing,” “Bull”).

Additionally, Hart Denton and actor and executive producer Dylan Sprouse will present their film, “The Duel,” for a special spotlight on Aug. 14. Denton, a Little Rock native, will participate in a Q&A following a screening of the film alongside Sprouse.

There will also be an early look at Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” including a Q&A afterwards with director and executive producer Brewer.

Other screenings at the festival include “My Dead Friend Zoe,” “Los Frikis,” “Daddio” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” The full schedule for Filmland can be found on the organization’s website.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.