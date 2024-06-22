Arkansas grocery store mass shooting suspect Travis Posey arrested, facing murder charges

The suspect accused of killing three people and injuring 14 in a Fordyce, Arkansas mass shooting on Friday morning has been identified, inmate records show.

Travis Posey, 44, a New Edinburg resident, about 79 miles south of Little Rock, was taken into custody around 6:26 p.m. on June 21. Posey was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds sustained when Arkansas State Police tried to arrest him. After his treatment he was released to police custody and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center, a press release from police said.

Posey is facing three counts of capital murder, the Ouachita County Sheriff's office said.

He does not currently have a bond or a court date set, the records show.

What happened during the Arkansas mass shooting at a local grocery store?

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time at the Mad Butcher market in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar said at a news conference on Friday. He said there was only one lone suspect involved.

A total of 11 civilians were shot as well as two police officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries during an exchange with the suspect. Some victims were critically injured, Hagar added.

Two relatives were among those killed in the mass shooting: Reports

Callie Weems, 23, a nurse at the Dallas County Medical Center was one of the victims killed in the mass shooting on Friday, according to a FOX16 report.

When Weems mother Helen Browning heard the news that there had been a mass shooting in Fordyce she immediately checked her phone to see her daughter's whereabouts.

“I checked Callie’s location because good ol’ Live 360 and it showed she was at the hospital,” Browning told the news station. “I’m thinking, ‘She’s at work. She came in to help.'"

After not hearing from Weems for a while Browning and her husband, Bruce Grice, went to the the grocery store.

“My best friend was standing right there and I said, ‘Kristie, tell me my baby’s ok.’ and she said, ‘I can’t,’” Browning said. “And that’s when I just broke.”

Weems, a mother of a 10-month-old, was grocery shopping before she was tragically killed. Another family member had also been at the store as well and was killed, Browning said.

“Our niece’s dad was in there also and he’s no longer with us,” she said. “So that’s a double whammy to our family.”

Arkansas government officials release statements on the shooting

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday afternoon, saying that she is communicating with law enforcement on the matter.

I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 21, 2024

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene," Sanders said. "I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident."

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is praying for its community as they take steps to recover.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected by today’s tragedy." the office wrote in a Facebook post. "We are heartbroken for the town of Fordyce and the Dallas County Community."

