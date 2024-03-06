Arkansas Primary Results: Live Updates

Voters in Arkansas were set to cast their ballots on Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary election.

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump were each expected to come ever-closer to clinching their party’s presidential nominations on Super Tuesday. Arkansas is among 15 states — and one territory, American Samoa — casting ballots on Super Tuesday.

Biden’s top challenger was U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, while Trump squared off against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, though both Biden and Trump have won previous contests by substantial margins. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was also set to appear on the ballot for Republican voters, but he dropped out in January after his name was secured on the ballot.

All polls across the state were closed by 7:30 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Arkansas primaries below:

