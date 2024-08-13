Vigil held in memory of murdered Castlederg teenager

A vigil has been held to mark 30 years since the disappearance of County Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson.

The 15-year-old disappeared in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran, County Donegal, in the Republic of Ireland.

In July 2021, an inquest found she was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard, who died in 2015. He had previously been charged with her murder in 2002 but acquitted in 2005.

Numerous searches have been carried out over the years, but Ms Arkinson's body has never been found.

Arlene Arkinson was 15 when went she went missing in 1994 [PA Media]

Speaking ahead of the vigil in Castlefinn Park in Castlederg, Arlene's sister Kathleen Arkinson said she deserved "to be found and get a decent burial" and that she believed deep in her heart that "some day Arlene will be found".

Kathleen Arkinson renewed an appeal for a public inquiry to be held.

She said "the whole system let Arlene down" and their family are still left with many unanswered questions over how the case was handled by the police.

Arlene Arkinson's sister Kathleen Arkinson says she still holds out hope her sister's body will be found [BBC]

Robert Howard, who was the last person seen with Arlene Arkinson before her disappearance, was previously charged with her murder, but was acquitted in 2005.

The jury in the case was not told of his history of violent sexual offences and that he had already been convicted of the murder and rape of schoolgirl Hannah Williams in London in 2001.

When Arlene Arkinson disappeared, he was on bail for a series of violent sexual offences against a teenage girl.

He died in prison in 2015, aged 71.

A subsequent inquest later found that Howard was responsible for Arlene Arkinson's murder.

An inquest in 2021 found Robert Howard, who died in 2015, murdered Arlene Arkinson [PA Media]

Fiona Mulhern is a distant relative of the Arkinson family and said that Arlene had been in her thoughts today.

“She was always a real loving wee girl and she used to always hug and I always remember that,” she said.

Fiona Mulhern, a distant relative of the Arkinson family, said Arlene had been in her thoughts [BBC]

Joe Ennis moved to the area a number of years ago and said Arlene Arkinson would regularly come up in conversation.

“My mum and dad died and I have a grave to go and visit," he told BBC News NI.

"It must be heartbreaking not to have somewhere to go."

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, the Arkinson family's solicitor, Des Doherty, told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today that there was "fresh momentum" to look at the case again and urged Justice Minister Naomi Long to reconsider her decision not to call a public inquiry.

Mr Doherty said the family had been left in a "legal void".

"If a public inquiry is the only way to keep their case in the public eye, then so be it," the solicitor said.

"I do not see any other legal option [other than a public inquiry] that is available to the family at this point.

"I think new information will come to light."

He said any public inquiry should not only focus on the activities of Howard "more closely", but also look at the "legal system in this jurisdiction and how the law and the police behaved in relation to this case and how it was dealt with".

Family and friends of Arlene Arkinson attended the vigil on Tuesday [BBC]

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she had met the Arkinson family, and that she "fully appreciates the past 30 years have been deeply traumatic as they have continued to grieve and search for answers on behalf of Arlene".

"My decision not to establish a public enquiry was taken after very careful consideration of everything that had been put before me, both verbally and in writing, by the Arkinson family and by their legal representative," she said.

"I also took account of the coroner’s detailed inquest findings, the Police Ombudsman report into the handling of the police investigation into Arlene’s disappearance, and the significant changes to police missing person policies."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said their investigation into the disappearance and murder of Arlene Arkinson was “dedicated and extensive, and we share genuine frustrations that Arlene’s body was never found”.

“While all active lines of enquiry have concluded, it is not too late for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” they said.