Arlington police investigate shooting at The Parks Mall; building evacuated

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting Thursday night at The Parks Mall in Arlington, police said a social media post.

Arlington police announced that they were investigating the shooting in a post on Twitter, formerly X, at around 8:50 p.m.

The mall has been evacuated and officers are securing the building, according to the post.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that began as a fight and not an active shooter situation.

Investigators are currently working to determine who was involved.