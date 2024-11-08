Arlington restaurant fails health inspection due to live roaches found

Two Arlington restaurants scored low and one temporarily closed during recent city health inspections.

The health inspections were conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 19, according to city data compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Arlington restaurants are scored on a 100-point system, with 100 being a perfect score. Restaurants and other places serving food that score 75 or less require a follow-up inspection.

Restaurant inspection scores of 70 or below are considered extremely poor.

Burger King at 6240 U.S. 287 Frontage Road, was temporarily closed because the hot water supply in the fast food restaurant was intermittent and insufficient, according to a city spokesperson.

Management was advised to contact a licensed plumber to investigate the issue. Upon a follow-up inspection, it was determined that a portion of the business no longer had hot water at all.

As a result, the restaurant was temporarily closed, the spokesperson said.

The water heater was replaced and the Burger King location was reopened that same day when hot water was restored.

Two other Arlington restaurants scored 75 or less.

New York Eats at 604B Doug Russell Road had various hazards including temperature violations, unclean food contact surfaces, inadequate hand washing practices, lack of date marking and poor physical facility maintenance, leading to an inspection score of 73 out of 100.

A scored follow-up was conducted, which resulted in a score of 75 out of 100 which is just meeting the passing score, the city spokesperson said.

Due to the lack of significant improvement in the first follow-up, a second follow-up was performed when all critical violations had been corrected.

The health inspector will continue to monitor this restaurant to ensure that food safety standards are maintained, the spokesperson said.

The concessions stand V217 in AT&T Stadium failed a routine inspection with a score of 70 out of 100 due to a number of critical violations including cross contamination, unsanitary food contact surfaces, lack of adequate hand washing facilities and inadequate hand washing, improper storage of chemicals, single-use food service gloves utilized inappropriately, and live roaches present.

The inspector verified that pest control treatment has taken place to address the live roach problem. An unannounced follow-up inspection will be conducted at a later date.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Sept. 29th - Oct. 19th, 2024.

