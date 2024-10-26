Armed Carmel man roaming streets killed after police shooting, deputies say
Armed Carmel man roaming streets killed after police shooting, deputies say
Armed Carmel man roaming streets killed after police shooting, deputies say
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor's house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in a court document made public Thursday.
"Oven is on, unsure if the staff are able to turn it off," a dispatcher told other first responders
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman faces a sentence of over 50 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
Authorities allege Thomas Gledhill, 70, and Rosalie Gledhill, 67, helped their daughter, Jennifer Gledhill, cover up the September killing of her husband
Melonie White's death 30 years ago baffled investigators until 2021 when they began working with a local volunteer group that helps crack cold cases
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men serving life in prison for murder after chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 are returning to court Thursday to ask a judge for a new trial.
The man was killed during an argument with his son on Oct. 18.
Authorities found the body while searching for a missing 95-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease
The teen's 11-year-old sister told King County detectives that she survived the mass shooting by playing dead, according to a court document.
A Texas man who wore a hat supporting former President Donald Trump punched an election worker who told him that wearing items endorsing a candidate are prohibited at voting sites, a sheriff said Friday.
Huw Orphan is jailed for two-and-a-half years after kicking his wife down the stairs.
A Charlottetown man awaiting his sentencing on a sexual assault conviction has now been charged with voyeurism and sending an indecent text message.In March, a judge found Wabaningosi "Tim" Dingwell, 43, guilty of sexually assaulting his former spouse in an incident dating back to 2008. The case before the Supreme Court had been adjourned several times since the 2023 trial, and a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. Meanwhile, the convicted sexual assailant has worked as a delivery driver
William A. Kitzmiller, 80, fatally shot his wife Donna L. Kitzmiller, and then called 911 before turning the gun on himself
INNISFIL, Ont. — The South Simcoe Police Service says a 15-year veteran of the force has been charged with nine counts of discreditable conduct, sparked by a sexual assault allegation.
Dylan Brister, 28, and Cameron Allan, 21, spiked Calum Simpson's drink leaving him unconscious, before subjecting him to a serious sexual assault that was recorded on a mobile phone. Mr Simpson, 24, later died from intoxication caused by Class C drug Etizolam - commonly found in "street valium" - and alcohol. The pair, who had deleted several video recordings of their attack, told police Mr Simpson had been awake, conscious and consenting throughout.
Maurice Baker Jr., 6, and Jayden Howard, 9, were fatally shot in November 2023, prompting murder charges against their mother Tiffanie Lucas
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel considering a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced on medical grounds.