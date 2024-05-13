‘Armed and dangerous’ teenager wanted after shooting, South Carolina police say

The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department is searching for a Lexington County teenager it called “armed and dangerous,” following a recent shooting.

Police said 18-year-old Batesburg-Leesville resident Da’Jae Wigfall is the wanted man, according to a Monday news release.

On May 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 102 South Pine Street, according to the release. That’s next to an Exxon gas station in a commercial area where several retail businesses and restaurants are located, about 2 miles from Shealy’s Bar-B-Que.

Officers found a man in a parking lot who had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to Lexington Medical Center suffering a non-life-threatening injury, according to the release. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

Wigfall is facing assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime charges, according to the release.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Wigfall should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on Wigfall, his location, or about the shooting is asked to call police at 803-532-4408, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.