Armed Forces’ spending on diversity staff doubles to nearly £2 million

The Armed Forces’ spending on diversity and inclusion personnel has doubled to nearly £2 million over the past five years, The Telegraph can reveal.

The total salaries of employees working full-time on diversity soared from £900k in 2019 to £1.98 million in 2023, according to data disclosed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) under Freedom of Information (FOI) laws.

The revelations come as Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, begins a review of “woke” and “extremist culture” in the MoD following a Telegraph investigation.

He held crisis talks with military chiefs on Sunday after it emerged that officials had proposed easing security clearance requirements for recruits from overseas to boost diversity.

The proposals form part of a broader MoD diversity push that has caused alarm among former defence chiefs.

The FOI data shows the number of military personnel working solely on diversity and inclusion more than doubled from 20 at the start of 2019 to 50 in 2023.

The figures are rounded to the nearest 10 under FOI disclosure rules, meaning the true number could be even higher.

RAF is largest spender

A total of more than £7 million has been spent on the salaries of diversity and inclusion personnel since 2019, excluding national insurance and pension costs.

In 2023, the Royal Air Force was the largest spender on salaries despite being the smallest of the three services.

The RAF spent £797,000 in 2023, up 236 per cent from £237,000 in 2019, compared to the Army’s 171 per cent increase from £380,000 to £767,000 over the same period.

The Royal Navy’s £423,000 outlay was only marginally higher than the £380,000 it spent in 2019.

The RAF has 35,730 serving personnel, whereas the Royal Navy has 37,960 and the Army has 111,170.

Last year, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton was forced to apologise for an RAF diversity drive that discriminated against white men.

One serving RAF officer, speaking anonymously, told The Telegraph: “The amount of mandatory training I do on stupid s—t is painful.”

Over the same period, total defence expenditure increased from £38 billion to £53.1 billion.

But it is expected to fall to £50.9 billion this year amid forecasts of real-terms cuts over the next three years.

£17bn shortfall in equipment funding

A December report by the National Audit Office (NAO) found that the Armed Forces are facing a £17 billion shortfall in equipment funding over the next decade.

It estimated that £305.5 billion will be spent on new weapons and other material between 2023 and 2033, £16.9 billion more than the budgeted £288.6 billion.

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, told The Telegraph that the “dangerous” diversity and inclusion positions should be scrapped.

“The Armed Forces should scrap all these daft diversity inclusion roles and focus on properly recruiting troops and equipping our troops,” he said.

“Their priorities are all wrong. It is the most dangerous example of woke Britain.”

Robert Clark, an Army reservist and senior fellow at the Civitas think tank, said the salaries should be redirected elsewhere to improve the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness.

“It is unfortunately indicative of a Civil Service now evidently steeped in critical race theory – and an obsession with artificially inflating diversity figures in order to make the military somehow more palatable – that the MoD is spending literally millions of pounds attempting to turn the military even more woke,” he said.

Review of diversity ‘activism’

Other government departments have been ordered to crack down on diversity and inclusion activities in recent years over fears that taxpayer cash is being wasted.

John Glen, the Cabinet Office minister, last month ordered a review of diversity “activism” within the Civil Service.

It will investigate Whitehall diversity networks and consider a “refresh” of Civil Service impartiality guidance to stop officials “using their jobs as a vehicle for political activism”.

Steve Barclay, the then health secretary, told the chairmen of England’s NHS integrated care boards in October last year to stop “actively recruiting” into diversity and inclusion roles.

The Telegraph revealed in November that at least £13.5 million is being spent on 336 such positions at 111 NHS trusts.

A Telegraph investigation has revealed in recent days that controversial diversity and inclusion policies have become widespread in the Armed Forces.

The MoD has 93 different diversity networks for personnel to discuss race, gender and mental health and all military personnel are told to complete mandatory diversity and inclusion training annually.

A leaked Army report, entitled The British Army’s Race Action Plan and commissioned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), was branded “wicked” in an open letter to Mr Shapps from 12 former senior military officers.

They warned: “With Islamism and other extremism rampant, this [policy] is nothing short of dangerous madness.”

The MoD declined to comment on the findings and referred The Telegraph to previous statements made by Mr Shapps over the weekend.

“This extremist culture has infiltrated public life over years and it is time for a proper shake-up, designed to refocus the military on its core mission – being a lethal fighting force,” he said on Sunday.

Mr Shapps has also pledged to review policies such as unconscious bias training and the introduction of gender-neutral toilets, which he labelled “deeply unpopular and troubling”.