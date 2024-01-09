Armed gunmen storm Ecuador TV station

Gunmen burst into a live tv broadcast in Ecuador (Reuters)

Armed gunmen have stormed into a live television broadcast in Ecuador threatening staff.

A live broadcast by television station TC was interrupted by a group wearing balaclavas and wielding large guns who forced staff to lie and sit on the floor, as shots and yelling were heard.

The group were seen accosting huddled staffers on the live feed, which eventually cut out.

Some of the invaders gestured at the camera and someone could be heard yelling "no police".

Another channel showed images of police outside TC's studios in Guayaquil. The national police said on social media its specialized units had been deployed to the site.

An Ecuadorean police squad enters the premises of Ecuador's TC television channel after unidentified gunmen burst into the state-owned television studio ((Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images))

The incident follows the kidnappings of at least seven police officers and a series of explosions, a day after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency.

President Daniel Noboa, son of one of the country's richest men, took office in November promising to stem a wave of drug trade-related violence on the streets and in prisons which has been growing for years.

Mr Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday, enabling military patrols, including in prisons, and setting a national nighttime curfew.

The measure was a response to the apparent escape of Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence, and other recent prison incidents, including guards being taken hostage.

In an updated decree published on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Noboa said he recognized an "internal armed conflict" in Ecuador and identified several criminal gangs as terrorist groups, including Los Choneros.

The decree ordered the armed forces to neutralise the groups.

Three police officers working the night shift were kidnapped in the southern city of Machala, police said on social media earlier on Tuesday, while a fourth officer was taken by three criminals in Quito.

Another three officers were kidnapped in Los Rios province after a patrol was hit by an explosive.

"These acts will not remain in impunity," said the police, who have given no details on whether the kidnappers have issued demands.

The police said there were explosions in the provinces of Esmeraldas and Los Rios, while the mayor's office in the city of Cuenca confirmed another and the attorney general's office said it was investigating one in Guayaquil.

Local media have also reported explosions in Loja and Machala.

Authorities have not given a cause for any of the explosions and no one has claimed responsibility.