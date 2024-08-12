Armed man was barricaded in trailer home when SC cops arrived. Here’s what happened

A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday following an armed standoff with law enforcement officers at a trailer home in the Midlands, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a residence on Star Court after being told by members of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office about a domestic violence assault involving a female victim. That’s in Saluda, in the area between U.S. 178 and U.S. 378.

Deputies learned that a man armed with rifle had barricaded himself inside a bedroom at the home, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The man was later identified as Shannon Dale Rodgers, according to the release.

Attempts were made to call Rodgers out of the residence, but they were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team then entered the residence and took Rodgers into custody, according to the release.

Neither Rodgers nor any deputies were injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word if any shots were fired, or if any other tactical weapons were used.

Rodgers was arrested on domestic violence charges and an outstanding warrant, according to the release.

Information about the condition of the female victim was not available.

In addition to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Greenwood Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

This is not the first time Rodgers has been arrested.

In 2013, Rodgers pleaded guilty to a cruelty to children (torture, deprivation) charge, and he served a 30-day jail sentence, Saluda County court records show.

Over the past dozen years, he’s also pleaded guilty to drug and traffic charges, according to court records.