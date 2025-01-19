Armed Men Parade Through Khan Yunis After Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

A motorcade of armed men paraded through Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Sunday, January 19, after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect.

The ceasefire, due to take place at 8.30 am on Sunday, was delayed nearly three-hours during which Israeli attacks killed at least 19 Palestinians.

Israeli Defense Forces said its artillery and aircraft “struck a number of terrorist targets in northern and central Gaza.”

Israel confirmed receiving the names of the three captives to be freed on the first day of the implementation of the agreement.

Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were named as the hostages by Israeli media.

The deal stipulated a pause in fighting and the release of the three Israeli captives and about 95 Palestinian prisoners on the first day, Al Jazeera reported.

Footage filmed by Palestinian journalist Amr Tabash showed a motorcade of masked fighters carrying AK-47s riding on the back of pickup trucks outside the Nasser Hospital Complex in Khan Yunis. Crowds cheered, chanted, and waved flags as the fighters posed for photographs and videos.

Tabash said the men were “security forces and police deployed in the streets of Khan Yunis.” Credit: Amr Tabash via Storyful