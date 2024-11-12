Armed police arrest man ‘carrying knives’ outside Parliament

Armed police arrested a man outside the Houses of Parliament after reports of a person carrying knives.

Police cars could be seen parked in front of Carriage Gates – one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster – following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

A man wearing a red hooded top could be seen handcuffed and surrounded by police.

The area was cordoned off during the incident and the entrance was closed.

Metropolitan Police say ‘no injuries have been reported’

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 2.01pm on Tuesday Nov 12 to reports of a man in possession of knives outside Parliament, SW1.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He will be taken to a police station. No injuries have been reported.”

A UK Parliament spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary Security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation.

“For further information please contact the Metropolitan Police.”