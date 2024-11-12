Armed police arrest man ‘carrying knives’ outside Parliament
Armed police arrested a man outside the Houses of Parliament after reports of a person carrying knives.
Police cars could be seen parked in front of Carriage Gates – one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster – following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
A man wearing a red hooded top could be seen handcuffed and surrounded by police.
The area was cordoned off during the incident and the entrance was closed.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 2.01pm on Tuesday Nov 12 to reports of a man in possession of knives outside Parliament, SW1.
“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He will be taken to a police station. No injuries have been reported.”
A UK Parliament spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary Security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation.
“For further information please contact the Metropolitan Police.”