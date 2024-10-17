Man arrested after Post Office armed robbery

Officers closed the road through the village while they responded to reports [Dan Jessup]

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery after officers attended a Post Office in Berwick, Sussex Police has said.

Police were called to the store on Station Road shortly after 15:02 BST on Thursday.

"A man entered the store and threatened staff," the force posted on Facebook.

Police said he left the scene but was arrested later in the evening on suspicion of armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

The force said the man, from Seaford, remained in custody and officers were not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Steve Shimmons said: "There will be an increased police presence in the area into the morning, and I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding, particularly during the initial phases of the incident."

He added that the road through the village, which had been temporarily closed to traffic, had reopened.

Motorists were earlier advised to avoid the village between the A27 at Drusillas and the A22 at Lower Dicker, while police responded to the incident.

