Armed police shoot man in Surrey

Armed police have shot a man in his 20s in a village in Surrey, leaving him in a critical condition in hospital.

Surrey Police received reports of an “altercation” between two people including a man armed with a weapon in the street on Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 12.36am on Sunday.

Both men are thought to be known to each other.

One of them was shot and later taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene by officers.

The force made a mandatory referral to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.