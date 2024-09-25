Armed Robbery Suspect Apprehended After Being Shoulder-Flipped by Victim

An armed robbery suspect was apprehended in Buford, Georgia, after his victim flipped him over his shoulder, local news reported.

Rusty Fields told local news that he was changing his tire at a gas station on Buford Drive on September 20 when a man approached him asking for a ride.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Johnny Roque, placed a gun on Fields’ lower back and ordered him to the ground, police said.

Fields, who is an army veteran, said he was conscious of an envelope in his pocket containing $12,000 cash, which he had withdrawn earlier that day.

When the suspect took the envelope from his pocket, Fields told WSBTV his instincts kicked in: “I leaned back and grabbed him by his head and slammed him on the ground and said, ‘Now empty your pockets’.”

The suspect fled the scene with Fields’ cash, and Gwinnett County Police were able to track him down close by shortly afterwards.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail without incident. Officers were able to confirm that the cash belonged to the victim and returned it to him. Credit: Gwinnett County Police via Storyful

Video Transcript

3351.

I'm gonna be out.

10.

Let me see your hands, put your hands on that, put your hands down there right now.

Yes, sir.

Do you have anything else on you?

Do you have any weapons on you?

So, put your hands behind your back right now right now, I'm just detaining you.

You're not under arrest.

All right.

Well, we have, somebody said that they were robbed and you kind of match that description right now.

So I'm making sure that it's not the same person.

All right.