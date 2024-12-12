Armed robbery suspect sought by NOPD

Latest Stories
- Variety
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Assault at White Party: ‘I Was Screaming, I Was Telling Him to Stop’ and ‘He Was Acting Like It Was Nothing’
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
- Associated Press
Secretly recorded videos are backbone of corruption trial for longest-serving legislative leader
Hours of secretly recorded videos and phone calls have offered a rare glimpse into how the longest-serving legislative leader in American history operated behind closed doors. As the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stretches into its third month, testimony has covered his multiple alleged schemes, from kickbacks involving the state’s largest utility company to Chinatown developments benefiting his private tax firm. Jurors have heard from a congresswoman, former state legislators and the government’s star witness: a former Chicago alderman who secretly wore a wire.
- People
Luigi Mangione Melts Down Outside Court, Shouts at Guards and Onlookers: 'Insult to the Intelligence of the American People!'
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
- Associated Press
Man who jumped a desk to attack a Nevada judge in the courtroom is sentenced
A man who was captured on video attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom after vaulting over her bench and desk has been sentenced to decades in prison. Deobra Redden was ordered on Tuesday to serve between 26 and 65 years in a Nevada prison for the attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. Redden, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to attempted murder and other charges, ending his trial shortly after Holthus had testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her 4-foot-high (1.2-meter-high) bench and landed on her.
- CNN
How suspect on the run in CEO’s killing was recognized at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, hash brown in hand, and finally captured
The regulars began assembling in the predawn at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road in Altoona, a Pennsylvania city of about 42,000 just off I-95 in Blair County.
- CBC
Ontario government employee among 17 arrested in alleged home invasion ring
Police say they have arrested 17 people, including an Ontario government employee, connected with an alleged criminal network that's been planning and perpetrating home invasions, armed robberies and drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida announced the results of the year-long investigation Monday at a news conference at police headquarters in Aurora, which included a combined 83 charges laid."We have shown once again our commitment to our community, that when c
- People
80-Year-Old Woman Dies from Injuries After Getting Trapped in Sleep Number Bed for 2 Days, Lawsuit Alleges: 'Suffered the Entire Time'
Rosalind Walker's daughter has filed a lawsuit after her mother died in April 2023, a month after she became trapped in the bed
- The Canadian Press
2 Vietnamese police officials sexually attacked young women on visit to New Zealand, authorities say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities have “no doubt” that two Vietnamese officials sexually attacked two young female servers at a restaurant during a visit to the country, but were unable to charge the men before they returned to Vietnam, police said Thursday.
- People
Mom Who Claims She ‘Accidentally’ Put Infant in Oven Instead of Crib Charged with Manslaughter
Mariah Thomas received an upgraded charge for the February death of her 1-month-old
- The Canadian Press
Former TD employee charged for alleged role in money laundering
TORONTO — The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has been arrested and charged for allegedly facilitating money laundering at the bank.
- CBC
DNA breakthrough helps police ID skull found in 1988 cold case
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say advances in DNA technology have led to a breakthrough in a cold case that began decades ago with the grisly discovery of a human skull in a river.Now they're asking the public for help solving the historical homicide of a man named Gerald Durocher who was known to frequent the Ottawa area.The partially intact skull, along with several vertebrae, was discovered by recreational divers on July 10, 1988, in the Otonabee River about 40 metres from shore, according to
- The Canadian Press
Wisconsin kayaker who faked his death and fled the country is charged after returning to US
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning and left his wife and three children for Eastern Europe willingly returned to the U.S. after four months and was charged Wednesday with obstructing an intense lake search for his body.
- PA Media: UK News
Sara Sharif’s stepmother said ‘no comment’ when asked if she loved the girl
Sara Sharif, 10, died after suffering more than 25 broken bones and being bitten, burned and restrained, the Old Bailey heard.
- Hello!
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's rare Christmas card photos with Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared some sweet and unexpected snaps to mark the festive season over the years
- The Canadian Press
Settlement reached in complaint over Canada Post layoffs as strike hits four weeks
OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post workers says an unfair labour practice complaint over the company's layoffs has been resolved, calling it an important victory for workers' rights.
- CBC
Travis Vader to apply for day parole after conviction in McCann deaths
Travis Vader, the man convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, is expected to apply for day parole on Thursday. The bodies of the senior couple from St. Albert, Alta., were never found. The son of the McCanns says Vader should not be eligible for parole unless he admits to the killing or reveals more details.
- The Canadian Press
A Dutch woman who kept a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria is imprisoned for 10 years
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
- People
Shirtless Man Pinned Flight Attendant Against ‘Aircraft Exit Door’ and Threatened Violence, Say Authorities
Kedus Yacob Damtew was arrested and charged with assault after the June 12 incident onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark
- People
Man Accused of Murdering His Mother, 70, in 'Gruesome Scene,' Before Killing Neighbor After Leaving Chilling Voicemail
Roger Schweda was arraigned on Monday in connection with the deaths of his mother, Shari Schweda, and their neighbor, Thomas Farnsworth
- PA Media: UK News
Young mother ‘covered in blood’ days before her death, court hears
Ryan Wellings, 30, denies the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who took her own life.