Armed Shin Bet agents to protect Israeli athletes at Paris Olympics

Armed Israeli agents are being sent to Paris to prepare for the largest ever security operation for Israeli athletes at the Olympic Games.

It comes as the Israel-Hamas war has caused threats against Jews and Israelis to skyrocket in Europe.

“We know there are threats (against the team) but we don’t want to talk about it,” Israel’s minister of culture and sport, Miki Zohar, told The Telegraph. He said they have been planning the security details for the Olympics for “more than a year” while doubling the team’s security budget this year.

Some 88 Israeli athletes and their staff are set to receive security details from Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency, but not every person will have their own bodyguard, Mr Zohar said.

“We try our best to make sure the athletes feel free but also safe and not afraid. We don’t want them to notice the security guards too much. We want them to feel confident so they can do their job,” he said.

Lior Akerman, a former Shin Bet officer, told The Telegraph that Israeli security guards will be “equipped with weapons and technologies” and will be assisted by “local security and police forces.”

Police are preparing a huge security operation for the Paris Olympics - Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Mr Akerman explained that the security effort stretches from the moment of arrival to the moment of returning to Israel, “at every stage and place.”

“Of course, it is not possible to go into detail about the security methods, but the combination of Israeli experience and knowledge together with the cooperation with local security forces, provides an excellent and complete answer to the security of the delegation,” he added.

Yaakov Peri, a former Shin Bet chief, told The Telegraph that Israeli security guards are most likely already in France “checking the ground” and that months of planning have gone into what he describes as “one of the toughest security challenges” any Israeli delegation has had.

Mr Peri stressed that cooperation with French authorities is vital for the Israeli security team to do their job properly.

“The threat against the team can come from anywhere. There is no doubt that there’s a danger,” Mr Peri said. “It can be Hamas or other terrorists, but Iran is behind almost everything. And France is of particular concern due to the level of antisemitism there.”

French police on Friday arrested a Hamas supporter on terrorist charges after he tried to kill a taxi driver.

A diplomatic official told The Telegraph that the security cooperation between Israel and France ahead of the games is “excellent” and that the team isn’t avoiding any events or places but will go about the games as “normal” as possible. “After all, we are here to play sports,” the official added.

Some 130,000 police officers and gendarmes will be mobilised throughout France on July 13 and July 14 - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

The Israeli government has repeatedly issued travel warnings to its citizens travelling abroad since October 7 due to a “growing threat from Iran, along with Hamas and Jihadi groups, which are vigorously promoting attacks against Israelis and Jews.” Israel says it has foiled “dozens” of attacks against Israelis abroad in recent months.

France is considered a “category 2” country, which means the Israeli government considers it a “potential threat” for Israelis. It is therefore recommended to take “increased precautionary measures.”

According to the most recent guidelines, issued during the Jewish Passover holiday, Israelis travelling abroad should “avoid busy places (such as shopping malls, markets) and places that are identified as frequented by Israelis, Jews and Westerners; remain extra alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, bars, etc.); avoid openly displaying signs of your Israeli identity; Avoid attending large events that are not secured by local authorities; avoid posting travel information on social media, including photos and destinations, before travelling or at real time.”

But while most of the attention is on Israel this year when it comes to security concerns, Mr Zohar has a message to everyone participating in the Olympics: “The danger is not only against Israel - it’s against everyone. They hate the free world and everyone who believes in democracy. They hate Christians, they hate Jews and anyone who doesn’t share their beliefs.”