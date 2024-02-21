Armenian Resistance hero Manouchian to join France's Panthéon luminaries

The ashes of Armenian genocide survivor and hero of the French Resistance, Missak Manouchian, will on Wednesday be inducted into the Paris Panthéon – 80 years after he and his comrades were executed during the Nazi occupation.

The solemn ceremony, to take place at 6.30pm, shines a light on the significant role that foreigners played in the liberation of France.

Manouchian’s wife Mélinée – also part of the Resistance – will join her husband in the mausoleum of revered historical figures in line with the wishes of his family.

She survived the war and died a French citizen in 1989.

The decision to give Manouchian France's highest posthumous honour was taken by President Emmanuel Macron in 2023.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has said she plans to attend the ceremony for the communist Resistance fighter and poet despite suggestions by Macron that the presence of her National Rally party would be disrespectful.

Stateless refugee

Born in 1906 in what was then the Ottoman Empire, Manouchian was an orphan and a survivor of the Armenian genocide of 1915 and 1916.

After arriving in France in 1925 as a stateless refugee with his brother, he led one of the most active armed groups against the Nazis.

They carried out nearly a hundred armed and sabotage operations in the Paris region, including the execution of SS General Julius Ritter, head of the compulsory labour, in September 1943.



