Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state.

Armen Sarkissian was chosen as president by the national parliament in 2018 as Armenia was transitioning from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one. He was recommended for the job by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan.

In his resignation statement Sunday, Sarkissian said when he decided to take the post, “I was relying on the proposal made to me, according to which the new presidential institution will have tools, opportunities to influence foreign policy, economic, investment policy.”

But, he said, “the president does not have the necessary tools.”

Under the system of government begun in 2018, the president is head of state but is largely a figurehead.

After Sarkissian was inaugurated as president, Sargsyan was named prime minister. But that move to remain the country's leader sparked mass protests and he resigned a week later. Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan became prime minister.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 deaths reported Saturday, 125 people in hospital

    New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital due to the virus. Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release. The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-1

  • Around 40 Yellowknife residents gather in –30 C to protest public health measures

    Despite frigid temperatures on Saturday, around 40 protesters gathered in front of a downtown Yellowknife building to voice their disapproval of current public health measures. The protesters gathered at noon as temperatures dipped past –30 C, close to –40 C with wind chill. "Well, as you can see, everyone is pretty bundled up," said Wade Friesen, the event's organizer. "You'll see people's commitment to the cause." The protest is part of an event happening in several cities across Canada — incl

  • Toronto's Vax the Northwest COVID-19 vaccine mega-clinic underway at York University

    Mayor John Tory says the city's COVID-19 vaccine mega-clinic in Toronto's northwest has already given doses to 700 people. The one-day clinic, called Vax the Northwest, opened at 11 a.m. on Sunday at York University's Aviva Centre. The clinic runs until 7 p.m. Appointments are still available and the clinic has the capacity to vaccinate 400 people per hour. Walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is offering first, second, third and children's doses and it has 48 health care workers who are administrat

  • Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt

    Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues. Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa. Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said. Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections findin

  • High-ranking Toronto police officer to appear before disciplinary tribunal to face charges

    A high-ranking officer is due to appear before a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday to face seven charges under Ontario's Police Services Act. Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Clarke is due to make her first appearance before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday morning. The notices of the hearing, which will contain details of the a

  • Sask.'s chief medical health officer predicts increase in COVID hospitalizations

    Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says COVID-19 hospital numbers could go up to as high as 300 to 500 or more in the next few weeks due to the high Omicron infection rate. On Friday the province reported 23 people with the disease under intensive care – 15 of them for COVID-19-related illnesses – but Dr. Saqib Shahab said ICU pressures could increase to 75, 100 or more patients. "Many provinces have seen hospitalizations during the Omicron wave that are much higher than what they saw i

  • Burkina Faso beats Gabon on penalties to reach last 8

    GAROUA, Cameroon (AP) — Burkina Faso beat Gabon in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals in the first knockout game at the African Cup of Nations on Sunday. Substitute Ismahila Ouédraogo buried the decisive spot kick and Burkina Faso won the shootout 7-6 to finally prevail over a brave Gabonese effort. Burkina Faso led 1-0, and Gabon had a man sent off in the 67th. But 10-man Gabon equalized in injury time through an own-goal by Burkina Faso midfielder Adama Guira to send the game to ext

  • Black Democrats in South Carolina giving Biden mixed reviews

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden's run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in. “Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,”

  • N.S. reports 82 people in COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday

    Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care. The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital. There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19: 82 hospitalized due to the virus. 84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. 121

  • Top news stories today | January 22nd – Evening

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died. He was 88. Wilson died Saturday in Tacoma of natural causes, surrounded by his four children, The News Tribune reported. The band’s hits included “Walk, Don’t Run,” and the theme song for “Hawaii Five-O.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. “Our dad was an amazing rhythm guitar player who touched people all over world with his band, The Ventures,” s

  • Doctors in B.C. once again urge employers against requiring sick notes

    The association that represents 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students in British Columbia is once again asking employers to do away with any requirements for sick notes during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health-care system particularly now during the Omicron surge," said Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of B.C. "If a patient is sick they need to stay at home to recover, not come into the doctor's office." The demand comes as thousand

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Police investigating 2 shootings in Montréal-Nord

    Montreal police are investigating two shootings that happened within several hours of each other in Montréal-Nord. Officers received a call around 2:20 a.m. Saturday about shots fired at the corner of Monselet Street and de Bruxelles Avenue. SPVM Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says when they arrived, officers found shell casings on the ground. "A few minutes later, police were informed that a gunshot victim had arrived in hospital," said Chèvrefils. The 25-year-old victim had injuries to his upper a

  • Workers at Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine ratify new contract

    VANCOUVER — Unionized workers at Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia have ratified a new five-year collective agreement. United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour. It says that 869 of the 1,048 USW workers at the mine voted on whether to accept the new agreement. The USW had issued a strike notice Jan. 11 after being without a contact since Sept. 30, 2021 and two the sides entered into mediation.

  • Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting

    A New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a law enforcement official. (Jan. 21)

  • Montreal's Chinatown to receive Quebec heritage status

    Montreal's historic Chinatown will soon be granted heritage status by the province, Radio-Canada has learned. Quebec's minister of culture and communications Nathalie Roy signed a notice of intent Thursday, stating the government's intention to grant heritage status to the core of the Chinatown sector. Residents and business owners in Chinatown and members of Montreal's Chinese community have long called for the neighbourhood to be designated a heritage site, in order to guard against overdevelo

  • News bulletin 2022/01/22 10:47

    News bulletin 2022/01/22 10:47View on euronews

  • Montreal turns down 25 tiny homes offered by Mike Ward

    Comedian Mike Ward says he wants to donate 25 insulated wooden tents to the city of Montreal to help house homeless people this winter, but the city refused, saying the problem lies elsewhere. In a Facebook post addressed to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Ward said the shelters are heated with "the heat of the human body" and that a person can stay there comfortably in temperatures of up to -30 degrees c. "These tiny houses are designed for people most at risk, those who refuse to sleep in shelt

  • NATO maritime exercise to include USS carrier

    The Pentagon said the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its strike group will participate in a NATO maritime exercise in the Mediterranean, which will continue through Feb. 4 - something that has been planned since 2020. (Jan. 21)