Armie Hammer Is 'Back in the Saddle' as He Books His Acting Return in a Western Movie

Armie Hammer is returning to acting in a film titled 'Frontier Crucible,' which will mark his first movie appearance since 2022's 'Death on the Nile'

Jim Spellman/WireImage Armie Hammer on March 17, 2019

Armie Hammer is returning to acting following his myriad of controversies.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Hammer, 38, shared three photos of himself wearing a cowboy hat and holding a movie script to Instagram. The Hollywood Reporter later reported Hammer is set to star in an upcoming Western titled Frontier Crucible.

"Back in the saddle," Hammer wrote in a caption to his post. His mother Dru shared some support for her son in a comment on the post, writing, "SOOOOO PROUD OF MY SON!!!! 🤠 LU💚🩷"



The movie is being directed by Travis Mills and produced by Dallas Sonnier. The producer told THR in a statement that he is "pumped to work with" Hammer in the actor's first movie since 2022's Death on the Nile.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Armie Hammer attends the 'Free Fire' Closing Night Gala screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival on October 16, 2016.

Hammer's post comes as the actor appears intent on making a comeback in Hollywood, some three years after his movie career stalled out when a series of allegations of physical and sexual abuse were made against him in 2021. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Hammer for at least one alleged sexual assault in May 2023, citing "insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime" at that time.

In August, Hammer, who shares two children — Harper, 9, and Ford, 7 – with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, shared on social media that he had moved back to Los Angeles. The Call Me By Your Name star launched his new podcast series, The Armie HammerTime Podcast — which featured an interview with Tom Arnold in its first episode — on Monday, Oct. 28.



"I've been gone for the last four years and now I'm back, you know," Hammer said of his podcast in a video he uploaded to Instagram on Oct. 28. "What are you going to do? So it's going to be a sort of journal, a chronicling of putting my life back together."



Mike Coppola/Getty Armie Hammer poses for a photo at BOSS Menswear - Front Row at New York Fashion Week Mens' on February 7, 2018 in New York City.

During that first podcast episode, Hammer and Arnold, 65, touched on past allegations that the actor was interested in cannibalism as well as their sobriety and experiences in therapy.

“When something like this happens, we do all this work on ourselves not so that we can get the jobs back but so that we don't care if we get the jobs back," Hammer said of his career at one point. "I think that's where I feel like I am now.”

Back in June, a source close to the actor told PEOPLE that Hammer "wants to prove himself and win back credibility by clawing his way back into Hollywood." "He doesn’t want to be seen as taking favors," the insider added at the time.



According to THR, Frontier Crucible plans to film in Arizona in November.