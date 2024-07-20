Armie Hammer Denies Report That Robert Downey Jr. Paid for His Rehab but Shares Advice from Actor

"That guy will find you, and he will help you," Hammer said of the Marvel star

Jim Spellman/WireImage;Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Armie Hammer; Robert Downey JR

Robert Downey Jr. may be a great friend, but he didn’t pay for Armie Hammer’s rehab.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, July 19, the House of Hammer subject, 37, denied previous reports that the Iron Man actor, 59, paid for his six-month Florida rehab stay in 2021.

At the time, the actor was struggling with drug, alcohol and sex issues, according to a Vanity Fair report.

Related: Armie Hammer Denies Cannibal Allegations, Admits to a 'Very Intense, Very Sexually Charged' Affair with Accuser

When asked by the English broadcaster, 59, if the rehab rumors were true, Hammer set the record straight.

Taylor Hill/WireImage, Mike Coppola/Getty Robert Downey Jr.; Armie Hammer

“No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab,” he said.

The interview, which lasted more than an hour, took a deep dive into allegations against the Social Network star, including accusations of sexual and physical abuse, as well as cannibalism.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful,” Hammer said.

Hammer added that Downey helped him “in the way where anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

In July 2022, a source told PEOPLE that the Avengers: Endgame actor, who has been open in the past about his own battle with addiction, "is the pinnacle of when people in Hollywood are struggling."

In addition to being known for his support, Downey reportedly also gives great advice.

Related: Robert Downey Jr. and Late Dad Get Candid About Becoming 'Stuck' in 'Drug-Culture Life' in 'Sr.' Doc

“‘Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be OK,’” Hammer said the Oppenheimer actor told him during his time of need.

However, when Morgan brought up Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts, both of whom have worked with Hammer on past films, the actor said he had not heard from either.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Armie Hammer

“I try not to think about the people who didn’t contact me. I try to focus on the people who did, who showed their support,” Hammer said, though there were “a few” who did check on him — such as his Lone Ranger costar Johnny Depp.

Another was Challengers director Luca Guadagnino.

The Italian director, who previously worked with Hammer for 2017’s Call Me by Your Name, has also "been vocally supportive, which is something that I could not appreciate more,” Hammer said.

Related: ‘Humble’ Armie Hammer Could Stage a Comeback Following Controversy: PR Expert (Exclusive)

He added that he has no hard feelings for anyone who hasn’t come to his defense.

“At the same time, I’m also well-aware that it is a precarious situation right now, and anyone who vocalizes support comes under fire. I understand that my situation was inflammatory, and anyone who gets too close might also light on fire,” Hammer said.

PEOPLE reached out to Robert Downey Jr.'s rep for comment and did not immediately hear back.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.