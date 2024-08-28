Armie Hammer forced to sell truck, claims he 'can't afford gas' after scandals ended career

Armie Hammer said that he's selling his truck because he "can't afford gas anymore."

Just a day before his 38th birthday, the actor took to Instagram with a candid video updating fans on his life since his acting career took a nosedive due to a series of scandals.

This comes a month after Hammer stated he was “grateful” for the controversies that led to his downfall, including allegations of cannibalism texts, sexual misconduct, and an accusation of rape, which effectively ended his Hollywood career in 2021. He has denied all the allegations against him.

In the video, filmed in a CarMax parking lot, Hammer shared that he’s been back in Los Angeles for a few weeks and is selling his truck to start his 38th year with "a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life."

He explained that he had replaced the truck with a smaller, hybrid car because of financial constraints.

"This is my truck," he said, introducing the vehicle he's owned for seven years, adding that he had originally bought it for himself as a Christmas gift in 2017.

(Instagram/Armie Hammer)

He continued: “I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long roadtrips and I've taken it on one last roadtrip... to CarMax.”

Hammer clarified in his latest Instagram video that it wasn’t an ad but rather an update on his life as he prepares to sell his truck. “I've put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it since I've been back in L.A., and I just can’t afford it anymore," he admitted, emphasising his financial struggles.

Reflecting on the truck's significance, Hammer mentioned that it had been part of many important moments in his life, including bringing his kids home from the hospital. "Amazing trips, but you know what, that’s okay," he said, accepting the change.

He revealed that he has already downsized to a new, "tiny" hybrid car. "I’ll probably only need about 10 bucks of gas a month," he shared, viewing it as a fresh start.

With his birthday approaching on August 28, Hammer expressed his desire for a clean slate: "I’ll be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles."

He then thanked his truck for the journey they’ve shared, hoping it serves its next owner well. As he wrapped up, Hammer remained optimistic, reminding himself that "parking will be easier, and gas will be cheaper."

Hammer recently said that he now feels ‘grateful’ for being cancelled (PA Archive)

This update follows his appearance on the Painful Lessons podcast in June, where he addressed the accusations of rape that resulted in no charges being filed against him in 2021.

The Call Me By Your Name actor said that he now feels “grateful” for the experience of being cancelled. Despite previously denying any criminal wrongdoing, the Hollywood star explained that the turmoil led to a major shift in his perspective.

"Whatever people said, whatever happened, I’ve reached a point where I’m thankful for all of it," Hammer shared. He reflected on his life before the scandal, admitting: “I wasn’t in a good place. I never felt satisfied, and I was never truly happy with myself.”

Hammer emphasised that the controversy forced him to confront hard truths and gain valuable insights.

He remarked: "I can now look back with distance and perspective and think, 'That's hilarious.' People called me a cannibal, and everyone just believed it. They were like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.' And I’m just thinking... What? What are you talking about?"