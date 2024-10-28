Armie Hammer launching new podcast about getting his life ‘back together’

Armie Hammer has announced he’s launching a podcast to give fans insight into how he plans to get his “life back together.”

On Monday (October 28), the Call Me By Your Name actor, 38, posted an Instagram video of himself skateboarding in Venice Beach, California. In the clip, he described the podcast – titled The Armie HammerTime Podcast – as an interview series that doubles “a journal of sorts.”

“So, I’ve got a little bit of news. I think some of you are going to love this and some of you are going to f****** hate it,” Hammer said in the video. “But basically, I’m starting a podcast, and the original idea of the podcast was sort of the concept that over the course of a day, every single person you interact with knows at least one thing that you don’t. So, teach me what that one thing is.”

He continued: “I want to have long-form, interesting conversations with people who have tools or skills, or have acquired wisdom, or even just know random s*** that I don’t know [and] I want to learn.”

“I’ve been gone for the last four years and now I’m back, you know,” Hammer added. “What are you going to do? So, it’s going to be a sort of journal, a chronicling of putting my life back together.”

Armie Hammer launches new podcast about getting his life ‘back together’ (Getty Images)

“Like I said, some of you are going to love this. Some of you are going to hate this, but tune in,” the Social Network star concluded. “We’re going to have interesting conversations with interesting people, and yeah, let you into my world a little bit. Hope you enjoy.”

The podcast launched on Monday with an interview featuring comedian and actor Tom Arnold. During the episode, the two discussed Hammer’s past controversies, including his cannibalism allegations and being dropped by his talent agency in the wake of the 2021 social media scandal.

Hammer’s last film appearance was in 2022’s Death on the Nile. His podcast launch comes two months after his return to Los Angeles, California.

In 2021, amid his divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, Hammer became the center of a social media scandal after messages he had allegedly sent detailed graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fetishes. He was subsequently accused of rape and abuse by various women, but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and was not charged with sexual assault following an investigation by Los Angeles police. His attorney has repeatedly stated that all of his relationships with women were consensual.

Speaking on the Painful Lessons podcast in June, Hammer candidly addressed his so-called “career death” and the “bizarre” cannibalism rumors that took social media by storm.

“There were things people were saying about me that felt so outlandish… that I was a cannibal,” Hammer recalled. “Now I can look back with some distance and think, ‘That’s hilarious.’ Like, people called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them.”

He added: “How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre, right?”

Hammer shares daughter Harper, nine, and son Ford, seven, with ex-wife Chambers.