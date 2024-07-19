Armie Hammer Recalls Moment He 'Came Clean' to Wife Elizabeth Chambers About Affair: She Had 'a Lot of Anger'

The actor said he cheated with "probably more [partners] than the average person would be exposed to"

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images Elizabeth Chambers; Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer is recalling the moment he told Elizabeth Chambers about his affair.

The actor, 37, continued his round of press appearances as he reenters the spotlight after scandals and allegations of abuse, which he has denied.

While on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Hammer was asked how many people he had affairs with since the first time he cheated on Chambers, whom he married in 2010.

"I'm curious how bad this problem got for you. How many women were there?" asked Morgan, 59. Said Hammer, "Probably more than the average person would be exposed to."

"Give me a ballpark," pressed the host, as Hammer said he "hadn't done the math." Morgan then said, "Fifty? One hundred? Two hundred? Five hundred?" The actor said, "Sure. Maybe not 500, that's quite a bit. ... I wouldn't say many hundreds, no. I would say, enough."

Chambers, 41, and Hammer, who share two children, ages 9 and 7, announced their split in July 2020. Hammer told Morgan that "infidelity was a key factor" in their decision to divorce.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers on Nov. 4, 2017

"I told her that I was unfaithful," he said. "I got to a point where I realized I was becoming someone that I didn't recognize and didn't want to be. And then I came clean to my wife at the time and told her what was going on. At this point it had only been one person, and it was the person who ended up accusing me of rape. That is the person who I had the first and only affair at the time on my wife. She was the first person that I stepped outside of my marriage for."

(The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced in May 2023 that it chose not to file sexual assault charges against Hammer in that case due to "insufficient evidence" to prove the allegations. The accuser said she was "disappointed" by the decision.)

Morgan asked how Chambers reacted when he told her about his affair. "Appropriately," said Hammer. "Yeah. A lot of anger, a lot of betrayal. A lot of hurt. A lot of pain, which I caused. That's on me."

"We tried working on our marriage for a while after that," added Hammer, mentioning couple's therapy as a way they tried to "work through our issues." It was a "dark, painful time," he recalled. Elsewhere in the interview, Hammer said he and Chambers grew "apart" over the course of their marriage.

Chambers spoke about the fallout of her ex-husband's scandal and their "painful" divorce on the reality series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, which was filmed in spring 2023 and aired on Freeform and Hulu in 2024.

On the show, she said, "I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened."

"The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time," added Chambers, who said having her divorce play out "on a more public platform" was "absolute hell."

"A lot of the trauma that I have experienced in the last two years is behind me," she later added on Grand Cayman. "Now I think I'm very much at a place where I'm ready for a fresh start...."



