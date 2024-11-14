Armie Hammer Says Missed His Kids While Back on Set for First Movie in Years: 'Not Used to Being Away from Them'

The actor shares his daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers

Jim Spellman/WireImage Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer had his kids on his mind when getting back to work on an upcoming movie.

The actor, 38, opened up about being back on set for the first time in years in a clip from his podcast Armie HammerTime, saying that one of the hardest things for him has been being away from his kids – daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 42.

"I’m also really happy to be going back and seeing my kids. The last several years, my whole life has just revolved around taking them to school, picking them up from school, doing all that stuff and being with them all day every day," Hammer said.

"So I miss the s--- out of them. I’m not used to being away from them, I don’t think they’re used to me being away," he continued. "So it feels really nice to be going home to see my kids after an amazing week and I’m incredibly grateful.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported Hammer is starring in an upcoming Western titled Frontier Crucible.

In a November episode of his podcast, Hammer was joined by his mom, Dru Hammer, where he revealed that his mom had recently gifted him a vasectomy for his birthday. In part two of the mother-son interview, Dru suggested, "Let’s talk about what I gave you for your birthday this year."

She continued to explain, "I call Armie, and I go, ‘Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.'”

Mike Coppola/Getty Armie Hammer poses for a photo at BOSS Menswear - Front Row at New York Fashion Week Mens' on February 7, 2018 in New York City.

Armie then chimed in to detail his experience at the doctor's office: “I go to a doctor’s office and I go, ‘I’m here to schedule a vasectomy,’ ” Hammer recalled, adding that he was then asked to fill out various paperwork and consult with a doctor.

“He was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna do this?’ I’m like, ‘I have two beautiful kids. I don’t want any more kids. I’m good to go,’ ” Hammer said. “They try to talk you out of it. I’m like, ‘You’re not going to talk me out of it. I’m done. I’m good.’”