Armie Hammer Says He’s Selling His Truck Because He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas Anymore

Armie Hammer says he’s ditching his beloved truck for the sake of downsizing.

On Tuesday, the “Social Network” and “Call Me By Your Name” star, 38, confessed in an Instagram post that he can no longer afford gas for the vehicle since he relocated back to Los Angeles, where he was born.

“Since being back in L.A., I have put about four or five hundred dollars worth of gas in it,” Hammer said of his truck in a video clip. “And I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore.”

“I got a new car,” he continued. “It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month.”

The “Lone Ranger” actor went on to mourn the loss of the truck, which he said he purchased as a Christmas gift for himself.

“I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax,” he explained.

Hammer’s truck was a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali pickup, People reports.

The actor recalled the memories he made in the truck, including bringing his “kids home from the hospital.” Hammer is a dad to two young kids, daughter Harper and son Ford, who he shares with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

“Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow,” he told his followers in the clip before declaring he’ll be “starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles.”

Wrapping up his message, he thanked his vehicle for years of good memories, “I appreciate it all. I hope you take as good [care of] the next person.”

Hammer’s post comes after numerous women accused the actor of rape, physical abuse and describing cannibalistic fantasies to them in 2021.

Hammer denied those claims, but his career still suffered in the wake of the accusations. He was subsequently dropped from multiple high-profile projects, including a leading part with Jennifer Lopez in the film “Shotgun Wedding” and a role opposite Julia Roberts in the limited series “Gaslit.” He was also let go by his talent agency, WME, and his personal publicist, Vanity Fair reports.

While appearing on the “Painful Lessons” podcast in June, the actor said he experienced “an ego death, a career death” due to the allegations.

“It’s almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life,” he said during the episode, posted June 16. “It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Hammer claimed his acting career is currently “nowhere” and “he’s not getting jobs” any more because he is “not a viable commodity.”

