Armistice Day marked across Northern Ireland

Poppy wreaths laid on the steps of the Cenotaph in Londonderry. In the background several people are gathered observing a moment's silence in remembrance
Wreaths have been laid at several locations across Northern Ireland [BBC]

Ceremonies have been held in Belfast, Stormont, Londonderry and other parts of Northern Ireland to mark Armistice Day.

At Stormont, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly held a memorial service led by the Speaker Edwin Poots, who laid a poppy wreath in tribute to the fallen.

In Belfast, Lord Mayor Micky Murray led the mourners as a two-minute silence was held at the Cenotaph outside the City Hall.

The ceremonies are held on 11 November to mark the signing of the Armistice which ended World War One on the same date in 1918.

Assembly members stant in silence in Stomont's Senate Chamber during an Armistice Day ceremony. Speaker Edwin Poots, who led the ceremony, is standing at a lectern in the middle of the room with his head bowed
Assembly members stood in silence in Stomont's Senate Chamber [BBC]

About 100 people attended the ceremony in Belfast city centre.

They were told that 11:00 GMT was "the time at which the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War".

A representative of the Royal British Legion told the crowd that "we reflect on the cost of that conflict and indeed the human cost of all conflict".

Mourners were then invited to "pause and remember those who have fallen".

After the service, people walked around Belfast City Hall to read messages left on the many wreaths left on the steps of the Cenotaph.

Belfast Lord Mayor Mickey Murray, wearing a navy suit and his chains of office, walks in the grounds of Belfast City Hall with other dignitaries during the Armistice Day event. Many small wooden crosses with poppies have been left in the grass as a tribute to fallen soldiers.
Belfast Lord Mayor Mickey Murray led mourners at the Belfast memorial [Pacemaker]

About 50 people attended a short ceremony in Derry city centre.

They also paused for a silence to remember all those who died.

Jason Dougherty, the chairman of the Waterside branch of the Royal British Legion, gave the exhortation at the Cenotaph.

“Today is all about the remembrance of those who have gone before and made the supreme sacrifice," he said.

Armistice Day was originally held in memory of all the British Empire's soldiers who died in World War One.

However, it now commemorates all British and Commonwealth service personnel who have died in conflicts across the world since 1914.

Speaker Edwin Poots holds a poppy wreath as he leads an Armistice Day ceremony at a room in Stormont. He is flanked by two officials also holding poppy wreaths while several people are gathered on benches behind them
The Speaker Edwin Poots laid a poppy wreath during the Stormont ceremony [BBC]

On Sunday, Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill became the first senior representative of her party to take part in an official Remembrance Sunday service.

In her role as first minister of Northern Ireland, she laid a laurel wreath at Belfast's cenotaph.

O'Neill said she was unable to attend Monday's Armistice Day event at Stormont but that other members of her party would be there instead.

'It's important we remember'

Pippa smiles in her school uniform. She has long brown hair and glasses. On her navy blazer there is a red poppy pin.
Pippa is in year 12 at Cookstown High School [BBC]

Cookstown High School held a service to mark Armistice Day.

Pippa, a Year 12 pupil, was among those who took part.

“I was singing a solo during our Remembrance Day ceremony and I think it’s important we remember all the people who lost their lives fighting in wars to bring us peace,” the 15-year-old told BBC News NI.

“My granny and granda live in Killymoon Castle in Cookstown where World War Two soldiers stayed before D-Day, so I grew up knowing about the importance of the issues.

“It's important younger people carry on this legacy of remembering."

'It’s about remembering the peace we have'

Miss Evans smiles while wearing a black and white top with a black jacket. She has brown shoulder length hair. A red poppy is clipped to her jacket.
Miss Evans is the principal at Cookstown High School [BBC]

Miss Evans is the principal at Cookstown High School.

“Today was an opportunity for our children to remember and commemorate the world wars and the conflicts around the world and also to remember the time in our own country when it had been so troubled in the past,” she said.

As many of the pupils have families and ancestors who fought in the world wars Miss Evans believes they have a “connection to it”.

“It’s about remembering the peace we have at the minute in our own country and those people around the world that don’t have that privilege," Miss Evans said.

