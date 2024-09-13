'This armor is very accurate': Shogun armor on display at Morikami Museum in Delray Beach in time for Emmy's

Reuters

Air Canada and its pilots are locked in a standoff over a new labor contract and face a deadline by Sunday to reach a deal that would avert strike action. If the two parties do not reach an agreement by the end of Saturday, Sept. 14, they will both have the option to issue either a strike or lockout notice, which would trigger Air Canada's three-day plan to wind down operations. On Thursday, Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said the airline was still committed to reaching a deal but accused the pilots' union of making excessive wage demands.