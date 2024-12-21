Armstrong International gearing up for a busy holiday travel week

Conde Nast Traveler

Established in 1900, the Art Gallery of Ontario has more than 90,000 items in its encyclopedic collection, which spans the last 2,000 years. Of particular note are its collections of Canadian and Indigenous art, though it also has notable works by European masters like Rembrandt, Auguste Rodin, and Pablo Picasso. The AGO underwent a $276 million renovation by Toronto-born architect Frank Gehry in 2008, his first work in his native city, doubling its exhibition space; and in 2024, the museum embarked on its next ambitious expansion, which will increase its gallery space by 30%.