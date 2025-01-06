Army Major who groped female colleague at Christmas party allowed to resume nursing career

A disgraced Army Major who drunkenly groped a junior officer on the dancefloor at a Christmas party is free to resume his career in nursing, a tribunal has ruled.

Robin Dews danced up to the female colleague on his unit with his arms in the air before reaching down and touching her between her legs.

Dews, a qualified nurse and Army medic based at barracks in Catterick who was honoured for his work during the pandemic as a liaison with the NHS, faced a court martial where he was convicted of sexual assault.

His stellar military career was brought to an abrupt end after receiving a six-month suspended prison sentence in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a Nursing and Midwifery Tribunal last month, a panel concluded Dews should be sanctioned because of the conviction.

But they stopped short of striking him off, concluding he should be punished with a two-month suspension - leaving him free to pursue a career in nursing from this Spring.

The tribunal was told the sexual assault happened at an Apres-ski-themed Warrant Officers and Sergeants Mess Christmas party in December 2022.

“You were observed dancing in close proximity to a female,” said the tribunal’s ruling.

“You approached her with your arms outstretched and then proceeded to swipe your hand from her buttocks to her vaginal area.

“This was a deliberate assault that left her and an officer, who was watching nearby, in a total state of shock and bewilderment.”

The victim, a junior officer, reported the assault as Dews was led away from the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dews, a 24-year Army veteran who is married, denied two counts of sexual assault at the court martial. He was cleared of one and convicted of the other.

He issued a statement of remorse to the nursing tribunal, and was supported in the proceedings by his wife.

Dews argued he had a previously unblemished record, in the military and in nursing, and has completed courses of rehabilitation.

He continues to have to register as a sex offender, his suspended prison sentence expires at the end of this month, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council argued for a striking off order.

But the panel, chaired by Anthony Griffin, took into account Dews’ “genuine remorse and extensive insight”, and an assessment that he poses a low risk of re-offending.

“Your actions, while serious, do not suggest a pattern of repeated misconduct or deep-seated personality issues”, said the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The conviction represents a significant breach of professional standards and that it has the potential to undermine public confidence in the nursing profession.

“Taking into account the seriousness of the conviction, the panel was satisfied that temporary removal from the register through a suspension order would serve the public interest in these particular circumstances in light of the considerable insight, remorse, and engagement with rehabilitation that you have evidenced.”

Dews has been unable to work as a nurse since August 2023, thanks to an interim suspension imposed when he referred himself to the regulatory body.