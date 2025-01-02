Army record, DUI, social media posts: What we know about suspect in New Orleans attack

The man who the FBI says drove a truck into a crowd of revelers celebrating New Year's in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Wednesday served in the U.S. Army for over a decade before he obtained a lucrative job at a global accounting firm and encountered financial trouble.

Authorities say Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, rented a truck and rammed it into a throng of people in the bustling tourist district, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens of others in what is being investigated as an "act of terrorism." An Islamic State flag was recovered from the truck, which also carried weapons and what appeared to be explosive devices.

The FBI said Jabbar, who was shot dead by police after he opened fire on law enforcement, posted videos on social media shortly before the attack saying he was inspired by ISIS and decided to carry out the attack after initially planning to harm his family and friends.

The FBI said they believe Jabbar, a U.S. citizen born in Texas, worked alone and that no one else was involved in the attack. Officials earlier said they believed there may have been others involved.

Here's what we know about Jabbar:

Jabbar initially planned to harm family and friends, FBI says

At a news conference on Thursday, FBI official Christopher Raia said Jabbar posted videos on Facebook as he headed to New Orleans in which he "proclaimed his support for ISIS."

Raia said there were five videos posted on Jabbar’s Facebook account. In the first video, Jabbar said he originally planned “to harm his family and friends” but was “concerned the news headlines would not focus on the ‘war between the believers and the disbelievers,’” Raia said.

Jabbar stated he had joined ISIS “before this summer” and also provided a will and testimony, Raia said.

"Let me be very clear about this point: This was an act of terrorism,” Raia said. “It was premeditated and an evil act."

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said Jabbar posted videos on social media hours before the attack “indicating he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill.”

Jabbar was a kind and peaceful man, friends say

Friends of Jabbar described the Army veteran as a kind man and said there were little signs that he would be capable of carrying out such a deadly attack.

Chris Pousson first met Jabbar at a middle school in Beaumont, Texas. The pair were friends through high school but lost contact when Jabbar enlisted in the Army and he joined the Air Force, Pousson told NBC News. He described Jabbar as "very quiet, very reserved, smart, articulate."

The two reconnected in 2017 and 2018, and Pousson kept up with his old friend on social media, he told the outlet. Jabbar's posts on social media grew increasingly focused on his faith. "It was always positive — peace be with you, uplifting type of stuff," Pousson told the outlet, adding: "What happened today was a complete 180 of anything I ever knew about him."

Marilyn Bradford, a woman who lived above Jabbar in an apartment complex in Houston, said he would help her carry her groceries and had seen him spending time with his children on the weekends. "He was no terrorist to me," she told the New York Times.

Family members, friends comment on Jabbar's faith

Dwayne Marsh, who is married to Jabbar's ex-wife, told the New York Times Jabbar had been acting increasingly erratic in recent months, causing Marsh and his wife to stop allowing the two daughters she shared with Jabbar to see him.

Marsh told the outlet Jabbar was “being all crazy, cutting his hair” after converting to Islam, the Times reported.

Jabbar's brother, Abdur Jabbar, told the New York Times he had last spoken with his brother two weeks ago and that he didn't mention New Orleans or any intention of carrying out an attack.

He said they were brought up Christian but Jabbar converted to Islam long ago. “As far as I know he was a Muslim for most of his life,” the younger Jabbar told the New York Times. “What he did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalization, not religion.”

Shamsud-Din Jabbar joined the Army, was deployed to Afghanistan

Jabbar enlisted in the Army in 2007, at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan when more than 100,000 U.S. troops had deployed to war zones, according to the Army and a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

His initial specialty was a human resource specialist, a job whose duties included payroll, mail delivery and processing medals. He became an information technology specialist, a common transition in the Army. As an IT solider, he would have been a trained as a computer-system troubleshooter.

Jabbar deployed to Afghanistan in Feb. 2009. Subsequently, he was posted at bases including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, and what was then Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

After his deployment, Jabbar joined the Army Reserve and continued serving as an IT specialist until July 2020. He left the Army as a staff sergeant, and received an honorable discharge, according to the official.

This handout released from the FBI on January 1, 2025 shows a passport photo of deceased New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar. At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured Wednesday when a vehicle plowed overnight into a New year's crowd in the heart of the thriving New Orleans tourist district, authorities in the southern US city said.

New Orleans attack suspect pleaded guilty to drunken driving at military base

Jabbar in 2015 pled guilty to a drunk driving charge after prosecutors say he was driving impaired inside one of the Army's largest military instillations, court records say.

According to a charging document, Jabbar was found in November 2014 driving over the legal limit and with an open container of alcohol within the Fort Liberty Military Reservation, formerly known as Fort Bragg.

Fort Liberty, just west of Fayetteville, North Carolina, has about 55,000 military service members and employs about 12,000 civilian personnel, according to an Army website.

He pleaded guilty to a Level 5 DWI charge in May 2015, records say. He was placed under probation, paid a $200 fine, surrendered his driver's license, had to complete 24 hours worth of community service and participate in an alcohol rehabilitation program, according to court records.

In 2005, he was charged with driving with an invalid license in Texas, records say. Three years earlier, he was charged with a property theft misdemeanor.

New Orleans attack suspect graduated from Georgia State University

Jabbar graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in computer information systems, according to the university.

He attended the 4-year university located in Atlanta from 2015 to 2017.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar had financial woes despite lucrative job at Deloitte

Court records in Texas show Jabbar, who has been married and divorced twice, had written of financial troubles during his legal ups and downs with wives. As he negotiated his second divorce two years ago, his attorney attached records to court files indicating Jabbar’s finances were limited.

“Time is of the essence. I cannot afford the house payment. It is past due in excess of $27,000 and in danger of foreclosure if we delay settling the divorce,” Jabbar wrote to his attorney in January 2022.

Jabbar proposed dividing the equity from the sale of the couple's home in Fresno, Texas. He also mentioned two real estate holding companies he formed that were worth $0, he wrote. He proposed $1,100 child support and mentioned his two children.

Later, a detailed summary of Jabbar’s finances listed a paystub from Deloitte, the global accounting firm. He listed a gross salary of $120,000 per year. He listed credit card, student loan and other debts in excess of $41,000.

Jabbar's second wife filed a motion for a temporary restraining order in 2020, records show.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar worked in real estate

Jabbar held a real estate license that expired in February 2023, according to the Texas Real Estate Commission.

In a video posted on YouTube, which has since been deleted, a man with the same name as the suspect said his time in the military taught him the “meaning of great service” and “what it means to be responsive and take everything seriously.”

“I've taken those skills and applied them to my career as a real estate agent, where I feel like what really sets me apart from other agents is my ability to be able to one be a fierce negotiator," he said.

The company mentioned in the video, Blue Meadow Properties, lost its real estate license in 2022 when it expired.

Contributing: Claire Thornton and Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; Reuters

