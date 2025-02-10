Army training base opens £11m welfare centre

Emily Sinclair - BBC News, South East
·1 min read
A wide shot of the new facility. You can see around 30 people, some in Army uniform, others in suits.
Spread over two storeys, the space consists of retail and food outlets, a cinema and social areas [Ministry of Defence Crown Copyright]

A new purpose-built facility designed to support the welfare of Army recruits has opened in Pirbright, Surrey.

The British Army said the £11m Soldiers' Centre has been built to promote wellbeing and community for new recruits as they complete the 13-week Army Basic Training course.

Spread over two storeys, the space consists of retail and food outlets, a cinema and social areas.

Maj Gen Richard Clements CBE, director of basing and infrastructure, said the project demonstrated the Army's "extensive investment in modernising our estate, supporting future capability, and enhancing the environments where our soldiers live, work and train".

The project was delivered by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Warren Webster, DIO's master of public policy programme director, said: "We've focused on providing a building that has been designed with sustainability at its heart to meet the needs of soldiers and their families.

"We look forward to many cohorts of recruits passing through on the way to the rest of their Army careers."

According to the Army, the centre will contribute to local efforts to reduce the Army's carbon footprint as it was built with photovoltaic (PV) panels and made using modern methods of construction.

The investment was joint-funded by the Army and the Army Central Fund.

