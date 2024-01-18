A local army veteran was in for a big surprise on Thursday. John J., 61, found out that he was the recipient of his first-ever Smiles For Veterans program, which is designed to help veterans who may not be able to afford oral care. John lost his job during the pandemic and just before that, he overcame a battle with cancer. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/voiceforveterans/army-veteran-surprised-with-50-000-smile-makeover-in-lutherville