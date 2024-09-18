Army veteran survives week in Scottish Highlands after getting lost

Sixty-seven-year-old Paul Conway’s 30-mile trek did not go according to plan - PA

An army veteran survived a week in the wilderness after going missing while on a hike in the Scottish Highlands.

Paul Conway, 67, embarked on a 30-mile trek from Glenfinnan Viaduct to Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula in Lochaber last Tuesday.

Mr Conway, who served with the British Army’s 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment for 11 years, however, lost his way and couldn’t call for help as he had no phone signal.

A major search-and-rescue operation involving police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams was launched after the grandfather failed to arrive in Inverie on Friday as planned.

Chris Conway, his son, feared the worst and posted on social media: “Dead or alive, I need him found.”

But the grandfather survived the elements including heavy rain and strong winds for a week, eventually reaching the southern shores of Loch Morar in the remote Highland area and finding mobile phone signal on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Conway Jnr said his father was “in good health and good spirits” despite his ordeal. He thanked those who helped find his father and “bring him to safety”.

Mr Conway’s hike to Inverie was supposed to take four days, instead he went missing and was exposed to the elements for a week - Alamy /David Gowans

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team wrote on Facebook: “Since Saturday evening, Lochaber MRT, Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland), RAF Lossiemouth MRT and Police Scotland MRT, have continued search efforts for missing walker Paul Conway.

“Thankfully today Paul was found and reunited with his family, a little worse for wear but in good spirits.”

Dan Stroud, a Met Office meteorologist, said the 67-year-old would have had to deal with heavy rain and strong winds while he was missing.

Given the extended period that Mr Conway – who also served with Northumbria Police for 30 years – spent outdoors, he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

‘He thinks he is 21 and can do anything’

Mr Conway Jnr had raised the alarm with a post on social media after his grandfather had failed to sign in to the second scheduled hut on his trek.

He wrote on Facebook: “The dafty is 67 but still thinks he is 21 and can do anything. Which he can’t.”

He added: “It’s now believed that the possibility that he has lost his route, has injured himself or has succumbed to something. He’s an amazing bloke and dead or alive. I need him found. It’s been a torturous few days.”

In a later update shared on the platform, Mr Conway Jnr said: “He has been found. Unbelievable and he has been through a hell of a lot.”

Insp Ross McCartney of Fort William Police Station, Police Scotland Highland & Islands, said: “We are delighted that Paul has been found and reunited safe and well with his family. This was a challenging and protracted search involving a number of partner agencies and specialist police resources.

“These included Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, the RAF Mountain Rescue Team, Search and Rescue Dog Association, HM Coastguard and the Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team. We are grateful to everyone involved in the search for their efforts in bringing about this positive outcome.”